Eala falters against more seasoned American in Miami Open

Luisa Morales
March 24, 2022
Alex Eala
SINGAPORE — Alex Eala could not overcome the odds against the United States' Madison Brengle in the Miami Open Round of 128 as she dropped out of the competition on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time).

The Filipino wunderkind, ranked 565th in the world, couldn't get the upset against World No. 59 Brengle and absorbed a lopsided loss, 2-6, 1-6.

It was the 16-year-old's first main draw match in a WTA 1000 event and her first try against a Top 100 player.

Eala, who was given a wild card entry into the prestigious tournament, fell behind quickly against the 31-year-old Brengle in the opening set, 0-5.

While she was able to shift some momentum on her side with back-to-back game wins, it wasn't enough to break Brengle's stride as she bounced back in Game 8.

In the second set, it was more of the same story as Eala took only a single game win as a consolation as the American ran away with the set and the match, 6-1.

Though exiting the tournament quite early, Eala gains precious experience in just her third year in the pro circuit.

Since moving up to the pros in 2020, Eala has won one ITF title. She also has one runners-up finish in doubles.

The former ITF Juniors World No. 2 achieved a career-high ranking No. 505 in the pros last August 2021.

