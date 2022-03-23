^

Eagles, Maroons tipped to battle for UAAP hoops supremacy

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 6:40pm
In this October 30, 2019 file photo, SJ Belangel goes up for a shot against Juan Gomez de Liano in Ateneo's second round encounter against the UP Fighting Maroons.
MANILA, Philippines – Three-time defending champion Ateneo has been installed as the heavy favorite to extend its reign while the revamped University of the Philippines looms as its closest challenger in the much-awaited UAAP Season 84, which opens this Saturday.

UAAP mentors were unanimous in voting the two squads as the league’s barometer with the intact Far Eastern U and host La Salle also rising as strong challengers for the exceptional crown under a full-bubble tourney amid the pandemic.

“It’s Ateneo and UP,” said Tamaraws mentor Olsen Racela in the official UAAP presser at the TV5 Studios Wednesday ahead of the blockbuster four-game opening headlined by the “Battle of Katipunan” between Ateneo and UP at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Both the Eagles and the Maroons, who even figured in the Season 81 finals in 2018, took a blow in the pandemic-stretched offseason following the graduation of their core players but still found a way to assemble a potent squad.

Ateneo lost its core led by three-time Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena but still has Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Ange Kouame and guard SJ Belangel to bank on while the Maroons made up for the departure of Kobe Paras and ex-MVP Bright Akhuetie with the addition NU high school and Gilas youth trio of Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea.

The Maroons, now under the watch of decorated NU mentor Goldwin Monteverde, also added CJ Cansino from Santo Tomas, Malick Diouf from CEU and former NCAA juniors MVP Joel Cagulangan from La Salle-Greenhills.

But for coach Tab Baldwin, it will be an even playing field given the unique situation under a bubble environment without any tune-up games and a rousing crowd behind.

“We don’t know a lot about our opponents (with the lack of preseason games). That’s the disadvantage but every team has to adjust to the same thing. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of unknowns as we start the season. It’s a whole new experience for the team and the fans,” he said.

The compressed UAAP season will feature all teams in a four-game billing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at new home Cignal, the country’s leading pay TV provider, One Sports, UAAP Varsity Channel, Cignal Play and Smart via GigaPlay app.

