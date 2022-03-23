Mika Reyes lifts PLDT over Bali Pure for 1st PVL win

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

3 p.m. – Cignal HD vs Army Black Mamba

6 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT rode on Mika Reyes’ heroics as it edged Bali Pure, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22, registering its first win while claiming the third seed in Pool B in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Wednesday.

Reyes did well on both ends as she unloaded seven spikes while coming through with three blocks to finish with a team best 11 points as the Power Hitters wound up with a 1-2 (win-loss) record in Pool B.

PLDT will face the second seed in the Pool A, which could be either F2 Logistics or Choco Mucho, currently tied at No. 2 with 2-1 cards.

There, the Power Hitters would need to win twice to advance to the best-of-three finals since the top two teams in each bracket earn a twice-to-beat advantage.

The Water Defenders ended the group stages winless in three outings and will play Pool A ‘s top seeds, the Rachel Daquis-paced Cignal HD Spikers, who are unbeaten in three starts.

It was Reyes who came through big when PLDT took the first set after scoring three big points late.

While it was a straight sets result, Bali Pure was in the game in all three sets including in the second when it overhauled a two-point deficit to snatch a 22-19 lead on kill by Bernadette Flora.

But the Water Defenders imploded from there and committed critical mistakes that allowed the Power Hitters to rally their way back, stole the second set and built a 2-0 lead.

It also helped that back-up setter Wendy Semana came in and provided the needed boost especially in the third set where she help facilitate PLDT’s relentless attack that was capped by a Chi Basas spike to claim the triumph.