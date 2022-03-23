ONE chief calls Eduard Folayang's longevity â€˜incredibleâ€™

ONE chief calls Eduard Folayang's longevity ‘incredible’

SINGAPORE – ONE Championship CEO and President Chatri Sityodtong commended Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang for his long career in mixed martial arts.

Having been alongside the promotion since its inception in 2011, Sityodtong deemed the Filipino fighter as one of the pillars of the sport.

"I think it's an incredible thing, you know? Eduard, he headlined our very first card ever in the history of the company when he was 27 years old and I can't believe [it], that just shows you what an incredible world champion he is," Sityodtong told Philstar.com.

"Somebody can fight for a year, two years, and eventually retire but he has longevity and he's still one of the best martial artists on the planet, there's no mistake," he added.

After being a Wushu specialist for the Philippine team in the 2000s, Folayang shifted to MMA during his time with ONE.

He enjoyed much success in the promotion, becoming a two-time ONE Lightweight World Champion.

Though currently on a slide, Sityodtong remains faithful to the Team Lakay stalwart's skills.

The sports company head even went as far as calling Folayang the "favorite" in his bout in ONE X, the promotion's 10th anniversary card in Singapore set March 26.

Folayang faces the retiring John Wayne Parr in a "legend vs legend" bout. It's the latter's retirement fight and he's looking for his 100th win in his career.

"I know this is going to sound crazy, especially against a legend like John Wayne Parr, but I think Eduard is the favorite here. If I was a betting man, I would say Eduard is probably the favorite," said Sityodtong.

"You know, I think it's going to be very close fight, I think it's going to be a barn burner but I do believe if someone's going to achieve a knockout, if someone’s going to win, I would have to lean towards Eduard," he added.

Apart from Folayang, Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado face off in a rare Pinoy versus Pinoy showdown, while Stephen Loman and Denice Zamboanga figure against Shoko Sato and Seo Hee Ham to wrap up the Filipino contingent in the fight card.

Editor's note: The coverage in Singapore was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.