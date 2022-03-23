^

Margielyn Didal, Red Bull to bring Filipinos' dream skate spots to life

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 12:22pm
Red Bull DIY returns for its second edition this year to help local skate shops and skate teams build their dream "skate spot"
Courtesy of Red Bull

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino skateboarders will have the chance to bring their dream skate spots to life with the help of Tokyo Olympian Margielyn Didal and Red Bull.

Red Bull DIY returns for its second edition where local skate crews and skate shops can showcase their design and building skills for a chance to make it a reality.

Teams can submit designs for a "DIY Skate Spot" until Sunday, March 27, where the 15 best proposals will be given the opportunity to execute their plans.

From the finished skate spots, Didal and members of Skate Pilipinas will choose five teams whose spot will advance to the final round of judging.

The Top 3 will then be determined by American skateboarding legend Jamie Foy.

Winners will be able to continue to develop their skate spots through the help of Red Bull.

Local skate shops and crews were already able to make their own DIY spots back in 2020, in the first edition of Red Bull's initiative.

Also on the table for local skateboarders is an individual competition where they will strut their stuff on DIY spots.

Ten skaters will move on to the second round of competition based on the number of likes collected on social media platforms Instagram and Tiktok.

They will then make another video with a DIY infusion obstacle to be evaluated be a team of panelists including Didal.

Registration for the individual competition begins on April 27 and the submissions can be posted online until May 8.

Didal, who is being backed by Red Bull for some time now, reached the finals in the women's street event in the Tokyo Olympics last year, which led to a boom in the sport in the Philippines.

MARGIELYN DIDAL

Philstar
