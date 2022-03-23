Crucial Iriga, Cebu tiffs mark last day of PCAP All-Filipino Cup elims

MANILA, Philippines – This is the way it should be. Even up to the last day of the elimination round of the San Miguel-All Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, there is a lifeline to hold on to.

The fates or finishes of seven teams in the southern division are at stake Wednesday evening.

Fifth-running Toledo and sixth placer Surigao both tote 20-13 records but the former has accumulated 382.5 win points while the latter has 363. Camarines is right behind with a 19-14 record and 371.5 points.

What all three teams would like to get is a win to solidify their position for fifth and sixth spots to avoid the play-in by the last placers.

The seventh and eight teams will have a twice-to-beat advantage for the ninth and tenth placed teams. In a play-in, anything can happen.

Toledo takes on second-running Davao. The last time both teams clashed, the Chess Eagles escaped with a slim 11.5-9.5 win. Davao is on a four-game win streak while Toledo has taken two in a row.

Surigao battles the Iriga Oragons, who are hoping for an upset to increase their chances of a play-in. Camarines hopes to avail of that sixth spot with a win over Cagayan de Oro, which is assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the play-in spot regardless of the result against the Soaring Eagles.

The Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit (7-26), who have struggled in this conference, take on the Negros Kingsmen, who will be waiting for the results of the play-in to determine who will be their opponent in the round of eight.

Sitting at 10th spot with a 6-27 record, Cebu is on the outside looking in. They face third-running Zamboanga tonight.

In its most simple terms, a win is what is required. Those who land in fifth and sixth place advance to the next round and avoid the play-in. For Cebu and Iriga, a win means they live on to fight another day. A loss means you’re out.

The matches can be viewed on the league’s Facebook page as well as the individual team pages.