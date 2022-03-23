Ayo 'laying down the foundation' for Chooks 3x3 Paris Olympics quest

SINGAPORE — Aldin Ayo and Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 are in the beginning of putting in place an Olympic-caliber program for 3x3 basketball in the country.

After missing out on the sport's Olympic debut in Tokyo last year, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 with Ayo as head trainer, is keen on setting their goal for the Summer Games in Paris two years from now.

Related Stories Chooks-to-Go forges partnership with FIBA 3x3

Tasked to lead the team's development heading into the Olympic Qualifying Tournament and hopefully the Games itself, Ayo is taking his time.

"We're doing it gradually. Right now, we're laying down the foundation of our program, the system," Ayo said during Chooks' and FIBA 3x3's press conference on Monday.

"And I'm excited because we were able to practice this long, it is our seventh week right now," he added.

Now with restrictions around the globe easing up as COVID-19 risks lower, Ayo's initial pool of players, Mike Nzeusseu, Zach Huang, Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Mark Yee, Brandon Ramirez, and Dennis Santos, will be heading to Serbia for a two-week intensive training camp as part of their initial preparations.

Serbia is home to some of the best hoops players in the globe, whether 5-on-5 or 3x3.

The impact of the training opportunity is not lost on Ayo, who hopes to pick up lessons from the best teachers of the sport.

"It will be a big opportunity for us to go to Serbia and train with the No. 1 team and we've always been a student of this game," said Ayo.

"We're going there willing to learn from the best teams. Right now, we're being patient but we're doing our best to adjust and cope with the top teams," he added.