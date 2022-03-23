^

ONE CEO cites Filipino fighters' impact in promotion's 10-year run

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 11:07am
ONE CEO cites Filipino fighters' impact in promotion's 10-year run
Filipinos have enjoyed much success in ONE Championship, highlighted by Team Lakay (pictured) who, at one point in 2018, held a total of four World Championship belts in the Singapore promotion
ONE Championship

SINGAPORE — Filipino mixed martial artists have long been a part of ONE Championship's journey as a promotion.

Ahead of their 10th anniversary show ONE X here in Singapore, the indispensable role of fighters from the Philippines in the Singapore-based company was not lost on ONE President and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Speaking to Philstar.com in an exclusive interview on Monday, Sityodtong underscored the value of Filipino athletes in ONE Championship.

"It's no secret that the Filipinos are some of the best fighters in the world, full stop, in combat sports," he said.

"Obviously we have Manny Pacquiao in boxing but we have a lot of other boxers in the Philippines who have achieved greatness in a global stage and the same thing for mixed martial arts," he added.

In ONE, a number of Filipinos have become world champions like Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, Honorio Banario, Geje Eustaquio and Joshua Pacio —  who is the current ONE Strawweight World Champion.

Filipino-American Brandon Vera was also the ONE heavyweight world titlist from 2015 to 2019.

Adding to current and former champions, younger Filipino fighters are also starting to make a name for themselves in the promotion like Denice Zamboanga, Lito Adiwang, Danny Kingad and Stephen Loman, to name a few.

"You know, when you look at what Filipinos have done on the world's largest stage of martial arts, in ONE, it's incredible, incredible what they've done," Sityodtong said.

He also expressed some love to Filipino supporters, who are staunch followers of the promotion owing to its relatively large roster of Filipino athletes.

"It's no secret that Filipinos love fighting, there's a huge fan base in the Philippines and Filipino athletes are some of the best in the world," he said.

Five Filipinos will see action in ONE X alone, with the event set to unfurl on Saturday.

Folayang figures in a "legend vs legend" bout with retiring Aussie great John Wayne Parr, while his stablemate Adiwang faces off with Marrok Force MMA's Jeremy Miado in a rare all-Filipino bout.

Also from Team Lakay is Loman who will lock horns with Shoko Sato, while Miado's stablemate Zamboanga will be involved in a grudge match with South Korea's Seo Hee Ham.

Zamboanga and Ham figured in a controversial match in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal last year where the latter edged the Filipina in a decision victory.

Looking past ONE X, Sityodtong also sees ONE Championship returning to the Philippines.

The Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City was a staple venue for ONE prior to the pandemic closing international borders.

"I always love being in the Philippines, the energy at MOA is insane. Filipino fans are the best, really," he said.

"So I miss the Philippines too, I'm really hoping the borders open up in the Philippines and we can come back. I'd love to come back this year," he added. 

 

--

Editor's note: The coverage in Singapore was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

