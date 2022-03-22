^

Sports

Cignal trounces Choco Mucho, earns twice-to-beat PVL playoffs edge

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 5:57pm
The sizzling HD Spikers pulled off a reverse sweep this time against the Flying Titans after dropping the first set to extend their unbeaten streak to three matches in Pool A.
Games Wednesday
(Paco Arena)
3 p.m. – BaliPure vs PLDT
6 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Unstoppable Cignal rained it down on fancied Choco Mucho, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16, to clinch a twice-to-bonus in the playoffs of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila Tuesday.

After slaying reigning champion Chery Tiggo and the loaded F2 Logistics, the sizzling HD Spikers pulled off a reverse sweep this time against the Flying Titans after dropping the first set to extend their unbeaten streak to three matches in Pool A.

Roselyn Doria unleashed 17 points on eight blocks and nine attacks as Cignal also claimed a solo upperhand in Pool A with a chance to wipe out the group against Black Mamba Army tomorrow before the quarterfinals next week.

Ces Molina shrugged off her ankle injury last game and fired 14 markers while Rachel Anne Daquis (10) and Angeli Araneta (10) also had their shares with Gel Cayuna (44 excellent sets) facilitating their attack.

Molina added 10 receptions while Jheck Dionela provided 34 digs in Cignal’s onslaught.

“We had a slow start but the good thing was, we recovered in time. We’re happy and proud of this win especially for Molina (coming off an injury) and Doria for stepping up big time,” said coach Shaq delos Santos.

“We’ll enjoy this win then we move on to the next and prepare for Black Mamba Army,” he added.

Kat Tolentino (19) and Aduke Ogunsanya (10) led the Flying Titans (2-1), who will slug it out tomorrow against F2 Logistics (2-1) for the other win-once bonus in Pool A.

Meanwhile, unbeaten squads Petro Gazz (2-0) and Creamline (2-0) dispute the No. 1 seed in Pool B in the main game at 6 p.m. Wednesday after the 3 p.m. battle of winless teams BaliPure (0-2) and PLDT (0-2).

Unlike in Pool A, all teams in Pool B are already through to the next round with the Cool Smashers and the Angels gaining twice-to-beat bonus as the sure top two seeds.

