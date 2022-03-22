Converge to take over Aces? Fate of Alaska's PBA franchise known tomorrow

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial fetes the Alaska Aces after the latter played their final PBA game last March 19, 2022. Alaska left the PBA after 35 seasons highlighted by 14 championships and a rare grand slam.

MANILA, Philippines – Has the PBA already found a new member vice disbanded Alaska Milk?

Talks are raging that information and communication technology (ICT) service provider Converge is set to take over the celebrated franchise of the Aces.

According to a report by business news website bilyonaryo.com, the company owned by Dennis Anthony Uy has come to terms with Alaska owner Fred Uytengsu and is finalizing its entry as the 12th ballclub in Asia’s first play-for-pay league.

The sale, which is estimated to be at least Php100 million on top of other league fees, needs the final approval from the PBA board of governors to be consummated.

Commissioner Willie Marcial declined to comment but scheduled a press conference Wednesday on the status of the franchise Alaska has put up for sale.

Alaska left the PBA after 35 seasons highlighted by 14 championships and a rare grand slam, citing the directive of its parent company FrieslandCampina to “implement an organizational transformation that ensures long-term sustainability.”

The pro league has given Alaska management until the end of Season 46 to find a buyer. If a sale won’t happen, the franchise will revert to the PBA, per league rules.

The Aces played out the Governors’ Cup before taking their final bow in the quarterfinal rubber match against NLEX last Saturday, 96-80.

Coach Jeff Cariaso batted for the would-be buyer to consider retaining the players.