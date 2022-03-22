^

Adamson to field young, talented squad in UAAP Season 84

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 12:57pm
Adamson to field young, talented squad in UAAP Season 84

MANILA, Philippines – When we last saw the Adamson Falcons under former head coach Franz Pumaren, they were a talented team that could challenge Ateneo for the title. They came close but ultimately fell short.

This UAAP Season 84, even if the Falcons will parade a young lineup, they will be tough and talented. And they will soak in the experience they can get for the long challenges ahead.

Under first year head coach Nash Racela, who turned around Far Eastern University’s program years ago, he will have a few holdovers from Pumaren’s time and a lot of homegrown talent to work with.

The holdovers include spitfire guard Jerom Lastimosa, playmakers Joem Sabandal and Jed Colonia, exciting Vince Magbuhos, center Lenda Dounga, shooting guard Joshua Yerro, frontcourt player Keith Zaldivar and forward Adrian Manlapaz to name a few.

Homegrown is key if you look at how FEU's high school program with top players like Russel and Richard Escoto, Mike Tolomia, LJ Gonzales, Xyrus Torres and Daniel Celzo to name a few who moved up to their successful seniors squad.

And Racela will have a lot of top players from Adamson’s much improved juniors program. In addition to Sabandal and Manlapaz who have moved up from the Baby Falcons, they had added three top players in high scoring guard Matt Erolon, Didat Hanapi and Joshua Barcelon. They also have former Ateneo Blue Eaglets sniper Joaquin Jaymalin in tow. 

"The transition is not so smooth because there are so many things to teach in so short a time," said Racela. "But we're thinking long term so we have to be patient in building the foundation for the Adamson program." 

Although this team seems to be in a transitional phase and have plenty of youth, the Falcons, as a dark horse, can possibly challenge for a Final Four slot (they will be missing Aaron Fermin, who is injured).

Don’t think for a minute that just because they had a change in coaches and lost a lot of top veterans Adamson will be easy pickings. They will be a tough draw. And they have a very good coach with championship experience.

