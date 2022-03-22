^

Eala kicks off Miami Open bid vs No. 59 Brengle

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 11:29am
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala sets out for a rare chance to slug it out with the cream of women’s tennis crop, hopeful of springing a surprise or two in the Miami Open Tuesday at the Hard Rock Stadium (Wednesday, Manila time).

The young Filipina faces American Madison Brengle in one of Wednesday's matches in the lower half of the 128-player draw headed by top seed Aryna Sabalenka, No. 2 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Anett Kontaveit, Karolina Pliskova, Emma Raducanu, Elina Svitolina, Belinda Benci, Simona Halep and Filipino-Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Eala, 16, gained one of the eight wild card berths in the blue-ribbon event. She also earned a wild card entry last year in the qualifiers but yielded to Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in the first round.

Eala has had a couple of early exits in the ITF circuit, bowing out in the Round of 16 in W25 Joue les Tour early this month.

But she said she had a good two-week stint in France and headed back to the Rafa Nadal Academy to prepare for the Miami Open.

But she will have her hands full right in the first round with the 31-year-old Brengle, with a world ranking of No. 59, tipped to impose her will and power, not to mention experience in their upcoming duel.

The 18th-ranked Fernandez, meanwhile, drew an opening round bye, along with the other seeded bets, and will take on the winner of the Karolina Muchova-Tereza Martincova, both of the Czech Republic Friday.

If the charts in the upper half of the draw go true to form, the US Women’s Open finalist is headed for a rematch with No. 13 Angelique Kerber of Germany in the Round of 32.

Fernandez shocked the three-time Grand Slam champion in three to crash into the quarterfinalist of the US Open last year. She went on to stun a couple of fancied names to reach the final against Raducanu.

