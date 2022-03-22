South Built Esports reaches Top 8 of regional Valorant tiff

MANILA, Philippines — After five days of intense Valorant match-ups, Philippine champions South Built Esports is the last Filipino team in the APAC Stage 1 Challengers tournament going to the playoffs.

Action PH had initially failed to secure a spot in the group stages after bowing out during the play-ins, while NAOS Esports came up short against Indonesia's Onic Esports and Singapore's Bleed eSports.

South Built Esports was swept by Thailand's Full Sense, an upset as the Thai team came from the play-ins. Determined to remain in the competition, the Filipino team then swept Oblivion Force, the Hong Kong & Taiwan Challengers champion as well as Indian Champions, Velocity Gaming to secure their slot in the playoffs.

As the APAC Challengers Stage 1 moves on to its final phase, Riot Games has announced that they will be showcasing an exclusive performance courtesy of Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia featuring the hit song “Entertain Me” during the last day of the competition. Many Filipino fans will be familiar with the song as it is the theme tune for Valorant's first Southeast Asian Agent Neon, who hails from the Philippines.

“It’s an incredible honor to have ‘Entertain Me’ be the anthem for Neon — it means so much to me to be able to highlight the Filipino culture alongside the introduction of Neon. The fans’ love for the song makes me even more excited to perform it at VCT, and I’m truly grateful to how they’ve embraced not only the song, but me as an artist as well,” said Ylona Garcia in a statement.

The APAC Challengers Stage 1 playoffs will kick off on Thursday, March 24. South Built Esports will face Singapore champions Paper Rex at 8:30 p.m. Manila Time. All matches as well as Garcia's performance will be streamed via the Valorant Esports PH Facebook page.