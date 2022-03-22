^

Arellano Chiefs get veteran boost for NCAA Season 97

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 10:58am
MANILA, Philippines – When the NCAA last played (Season 95), Arellano University was the host. Unfortunately, the Chiefs finished dead last in the 10-team field with a miserable 4-14 record. 

Two years after they last took to a NCAA hardcourt, the Arellano Chiefs are filled with “young” veterans eager to prove something.

The only player left from a championship appearance is forward Archie Concepcion. And he was the third or sometimes fourth man off the bench for then head coach Jerry Codinera. 

In Season 95, the Chiefs were able to parade two refugees from the University of Santo Tomas in Justin Arana and Gelo Sablan. The pair had an up-and-down season. Now, both are veterans tasked to guide Arellano back to the lofty heights they enjoyed under Codinera.

They won’t do it alone. They will have help from two other transferees in Jordan Sta. Ana, another former Growling Tiger whose scoring exploits excited the UST faithful way back in Season 80 — four years ago — and Maui Cruz, the former Emilio Aguinaldo College point guard who never found a place with the senior squad after a sterling high school career with them.

The four will get a lot of help from Jade Talampas (who played in the forgettable Season 95) and Kai Oliva, who were teammates with the San Beda Red Cubs years ago, former Ateneo de Davao star Axel Doromal, and burly and tough forward-center Stefan Steinl. 

Expect Cruz and Oliva to run their team’s offense. Both can provide scoring support from both the outside and by attacking the basket. 

If Sta. Ana finds his old scoring touch that he first displayed with Colegio de San Benildo in high school then with the National University Bullpups and then UST, that will ease the burden on Arana and Sablan. 

Arana was able to get more experience in Filbasket and the MPBL, and AU head coach Cholo Martin hopes that he can bring that scoring and rebounding inside the paint in their campaign. 

Talampas was a scoring forward in the mold of a Jayvee Mocon or even former San Sebastian star Ronald Pascual. If he can bring that tough medium range game to the Chiefs, that will mean more scoring sock for Martin’s troops.

Speaking of troops, when he was previously used, it was in relief and that do-it-all forward who would rebound, run, score and defend the opposing player’s top forward. He was a streak shooter. If he can play more consistently, this will help the team. 

Another player that AU hopes will be of help is Steinl. When last seen, he was known more for getting into fights than for his inside game that was also effective — when he wasn’t engaging the opponent in basketball. 

There are a lot of ifs about this Arellano University Chiefs. The biggest if is this — if all these players play to their potential and what they have shown in the past, they could produce something special this campaign.

ARELLANO CHIEFS

NCAA
