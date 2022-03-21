Chooks-to-Go forges partnership with FIBA 3x3

MANILA, Philippines – Chooks-to-Go is the latest global partner of FIBA 3x3 following a historic deal on Monday to kick-start its busy year highlighted by a pair of World Tour Masters hosting in Manila and Cebu.

Chooks-to-Go president and sports patron Ronald Mascariñas with FIBA 3x3 Head of Events and Partnership Ignacio Soriano led the contract signing at the Crowne Plaza in Pasig, where it also unveiled its official team pool.

“We’re honored to be a global partner of FIBA 3x3. It has always been our dream to be in a position to support the advocacy of 3x3 with more activities around the world, especially in Southeast Asia,” said Mascariñas.

“I’m really proud of this achievement for the FIBA 3x3 and Chooks-to-Go in a bid to further spread the 3x3 game and allow the Filipinos to be part of this dream. It will help in 3x3 development especially in Southeast Asia,” added Soriano.

Chooks-to-Go’s partnership with FIBA will be on display starting on April 30 to May 1 with the Chooks-to-Go Southeast Asia Super Quest featuring 12-16 teams including the CTG team under the watch of Aldin Ayo.

Ayo and his pool composed of Mike Nzeusseu, Zach Huang, Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Mark Yee, Brandon Ramirez and Dennis Santos will then fly to Serbia for a two-week camp as part of preparations for more FIBA 3x3 tilts this year.

After that, the country will stage two of the 13 World Tour legs starting with the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Manila Masters in May and the Cebu Masters in October.

Utsunomiya in Japan, France, Prague, Lausanne, Debrecen, Montreal, Chengdu, Jeddah, Hong Kong and Macau are the other World Tour stops with Abu Dhabi hosting the finals in December.

In between those are planned weekly 3x3 tournaments featuring local teams as part of Chooks’ mission to help the Philippines qualify to the 2024 Paris Olympics.