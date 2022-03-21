^

Sports

Chooks-to-Go forges partnership with FIBA 3x3

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 21, 2022 | 6:38pm
Chooks-to-Go forges partnership with FIBA 3x3

MANILA, Philippines – Chooks-to-Go is the latest global partner of FIBA 3x3 following a historic deal on Monday to kick-start its busy year highlighted by a pair of World Tour Masters hosting in Manila and Cebu.

Chooks-to-Go president and sports patron Ronald Mascariñas with FIBA 3x3 Head of Events and Partnership Ignacio Soriano led the contract signing at the Crowne Plaza in Pasig, where it also unveiled its official team pool.

“We’re honored to be a global partner of FIBA 3x3. It has always been our dream to be in a position to support the advocacy of 3x3 with more activities around the world, especially in Southeast Asia,” said Mascariñas.

“I’m really proud of this achievement for the FIBA 3x3 and Chooks-to-Go in a bid to further spread the 3x3 game and allow the Filipinos to be part of this dream. It will help in 3x3 development especially in Southeast Asia,” added Soriano.

Chooks-to-Go’s partnership with FIBA will be on display starting on April 30 to May 1 with the Chooks-to-Go Southeast Asia Super Quest featuring 12-16 teams including the CTG team under the watch of Aldin Ayo.

Ayo and his pool composed of Mike Nzeusseu, Zach Huang, Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Mark Yee, Brandon Ramirez and Dennis Santos will then fly to Serbia for a two-week camp as part of preparations for more FIBA 3x3 tilts this year.

After that, the country will stage two of the 13 World Tour legs starting with the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Manila Masters in May and the Cebu Masters in October.

Utsunomiya in Japan, France, Prague, Lausanne, Debrecen, Montreal, Chengdu, Jeddah, Hong Kong and Macau are the other World Tour stops with Abu Dhabi hosting the finals in December.

In between those are planned weekly 3x3 tournaments featuring local teams as part of Chooks’ mission to help the Philippines qualify to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

CHOOKS-TO-GO

FIBA 3X3
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Athletes, coaches sign petition supporting embattled PATAFA

Athletes, coaches sign petition supporting embattled PATAFA

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Twenty-seven national athletes, including five Southeast Asian Games gold medalists and 11 coaches, rallied behind the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX heads back to drawing board ahead of semis series vs Ginebra

NLEX heads back to drawing board ahead of semis series vs Ginebra

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After going to a rubber match with the Alaska Aces in the quarterfinals, the Road Warriors expect another tough challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Confident Malixi seeks duel with Superal as Ladies PGT unfolds

Confident Malixi seeks duel with Superal as Ladies PGT unfolds

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Rianne Malixi sets out for the ICTSI Luisita Championship with so much hopes not just to go for another title run but also...
Sports
fbtw
Bren stuns Echo as MPL PH begins second half

Bren stuns Echo as MPL PH begins second half

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
Eighth-ranked Bren Esports stunned top-seeded Echo, 2-0, as the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season...
Sports
fbtw
Angels halt High Speed Hitters, near PVL group sweep

Angels halt High Speed Hitters, near PVL group sweep

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Petro Gazz stayed unblemished in Pool B after fending off PLDT, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18, in the Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Thompson takes over Gin Kings, unanimously wins PBA Player of the Week plum

Thompson takes over Gin Kings, unanimously wins PBA Player of the Week plum

5 hours ago
Scottie Thompson solidified his status as the new face of Barangay Ginebra with a performance for the ages in yet another...
Sports
fbtw
CPG, KalosPh post wins in VisMin Cup cagefest

CPG, KalosPh post wins in VisMin Cup cagefest

8 hours ago
A Hail Marry shot from Meylan Landicho completed a night of thrilling matches in Game Two of the GlobalPort Vis-Min Super...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum, Brown take charge as Celtics crush Nuggets

Tatum, Brown take charge as Celtics crush Nuggets

8 hours ago
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finished with 30 points each as the Boston Celtics romped to a 124-104 road victory over Nikola...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina slows down with 70, ties for 25th in Carlisle Arizona golf tourney

Ardina slows down with 70, ties for 25th in Carlisle Arizona golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Dottie Ardina slackened with a 70 after back-to-back 69s, ending up tied at 25th in the Carlisle Arizona Women’s C...
Sports
fbtw
Ronda Pilipinas eyes Visayas, Mindanao races next year

Ronda Pilipinas eyes Visayas, Mindanao races next year

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The LBC Ronda Pilipinas is going back to Visayas and Mindanao next year after a memorable 11th edition that was ruled by new...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with