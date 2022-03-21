^

Angels halt High Speed Hitters, near PVL group sweep

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 21, 2022 | 6:29pm
Angels halt High Speed Hitters, near PVL group sweep
MJ Phillips (No. 13) gathers the Petro Gazz Angels after scoring a hit against the PLDT High Speed Hitters.
Games Tuesday

(Paco Arena)

3 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Cignal HD

6 p.m. – Black Mamba Army vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz stayed unblemished in Pool B after fending off PLDT, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Monday.

Nicole Tiamzon fired 13 markers while MJ Phillips followed up her sizzling debut with 11 points on eight attacks and three blocks as the Angels zoomed to 2-0 in Pool B.

Jonah Sabete added 10 on three aces with veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas contributing nine for a new group of Petro Gazz standouts after Phillips and Grethcel Soltones headlined their debut win over BaliPure last week.

“It’s an ugly win pero masarap manalo nang ganoon,” said returning coach Jerry Yee, crediting his team’s deep rotation led by Tiamzon’s breakout game as key in the feisty victory.

“Parehong-pareho kami ng status ni coach George (Pascua of PLDT) na nagsisimula pa lang ang team. It’s a good start for us,” he added.

Petro Gazz, which finished third in the PVL’s inaugural pro season last year, lost majority of its core with the transfer of middle blocker Ria Meneses and spiker Ces Molina to Cignal as well as libero Kath Arado to PLDT.

But the Angels found ways to still assemble a capable squad with the addition of Phillips, Maizo-Pontillas, Tiamzon and Sabete, who were the big differences in their hot 2-0 start so far.

Tiamzon stood the tallest against the High Speed hitters especially in the fourth set where the Angels blitzed to a 6-1 lead that they never relinquished the rest of the way.

Eli Soyud (17), Dell Palomata (10) and new ace Mika Reyes (8) paced the High Speed Hitters in their second straight loss after bowing to Creamline last week.

Petro Gazz faces Creamline next tomorrow at 6 p.m. in the battle of Pool B leaders followed by the duel of winless PLDT and BaliPure at 3 p.m.

In Pool A, action continues today bannered by a duel of unbeaten squads Choco Mucho and Cignal at 3 p.m. Black Mamba Army and Chery Tiggo then shoot for first win at 6 p.m.

