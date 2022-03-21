^

Athletes, coaches sign petition supporting embattled PATAFA

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 21, 2022 | 4:12pm
This September 2021 file photo shows an athletics competition held at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac during the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Luis Robayo / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-seven national athletes, including five Southeast Asian Games gold medalists and 11 coaches, rallied behind the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association in the aftermath of its 90-day ban slapped by the Philippine Olympic Committee recently.

Decathlete Aries Toledo, marathoner Christine Hallasgo, heptathlete Sarah Dequinan, hurdler Clinton Bautista and javelin thrower Melvin Calano, who struck gold in the 2019 SEA Games at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, were among the signatories who signed the petition supporting the PATAFA leadership.

Other notable signatories are SEAG medalists Harry Diones, Mariano Masano, Anfernee Lopena, Francis Medina, Edgardo Alejan, Michael del Prado, Frederick Ramirez, Joyme Sequita and Janry Ubas.

Among the members of the national coaching staff who also inked the letter were Eduardo Buenavista, Jobert Delicano, Arniel Ferrera, Danilo Fresnido, Sean Guevarra, John Lozada and Julius Nierras.

“We are giving our whole-hearted support to PATAFA headed by chairman Rufus Rodriguez and president Philip Ella Juico and the rest of the board of trustees in this critical times,” said the athletes.

“We hope that they wouldn’t forget that we’re also national athletes and the majority, and we’re directly affected by this decision.

“However, of all the tests that our federation is facing, we remained focused in our training so that we can deliver our best performance in our forthcoming competitions and with a full mind, we’re determined to give our country honor in spite of the bad things that happened recently,” they added.

According to PATAFA officials, more athletes could have signed, including Filipino-foreigners but they are busy training abroad.

