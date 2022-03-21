Ardina slows down with 70, ties for 25th in Carlisle Arizona golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina slackened with a 70 after back-to-back 69s, ending up tied at 25th in the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Classic ruled by Fatima Cano by three in Mesa, Arizona Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Ardina flashed awesome putting to make up for her wobbly iron play, finishing with 22 putts in a tough day that saw her miss the greens 11 times. But her three-birdie, one-bogey round gave her an eight-under 280 total for a share of 25th with three others, nine strokes behind Cano.

The Spaniard rode on her record 61 at the Longbow Golf Club Saturday as she rolled to a three-stroke victory despite a closing 70 she spiked with an eagle on the par-5 ninth.

She also gunned down three birdies but fumbled with the same number of bogeys but her 33-37 card and a 271 put her three shots clear of Swede Dani Holmqvist, Sofia Garcia of Uruguay and Colombia’s Laura Restrepo.

Holmqvist rallied with a 66, while Garcia and Restrepo turned in 68 and 72, respectively, for identical 274s.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce snapped a 70-70 output in the middle rounds with a closing 69 marked by five birdies but marred by a double bogey on the par-3 No. 16 as she wound up with a 283 for a share of 40th in the second leg of the Epson Tour, former Symetra Tour.

Back to a 255-yard driving norm, Ardina appeared headed for a so-so finish with a birdie on the first hole against a bogey on No. 11. But her par saves kept her going and she finally hit another birdie on the 13th before holing out with another for a pair of 35s.

She pocketed $2,535 in her first tournament in the season. She is also entered in this week’s IOA Championship in California, along with Guce and fellow ICTSI-backed Pauline del Rosario, and in the Casino del Sol Golf Classic on March 31-April 3 in Arizona as part of her buildup for the LPGA Tour starting with the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii on April 13-16.

Meanwhile, del Rosario seeks redemption from back-to-back missed cut stints on the Epson Tour, hoping to put it all together in the IOA Championship.