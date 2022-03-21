^

Sports

Ronda Pilipinas eyes Visayas, Mindanao races next year

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 21, 2022 | 11:19am
Ronda Pilipinas eyes Visayas, Mindanao races next year
Ronald Lomotos and his powerhouse Navy Standard Insurance squad are looking forward to defend their individual and team crowns next year.
Ronda Pilipinas

BAGUIO CITY—The LBC Ronda Pilipinas is going back to Visayas and Mindanao next year after a memorable 11th edition that was ruled by new millionaire king Ronald Lomotos of Navy Standard Insurance.

“We’re happy to announce that there will be a Ronda Pilipinas next year and LBC is targeting Visayas and Mindanao as venues,” said LBC Ronda Pilipinas executive project director Bernadette Guerrero in Sunday's awarding rites hosted by city Mayor Benjamin Magalong at the Baguio Convention Center here.

It marks the first time the annual race will go to Mindanao since holding a five-stage leg from Butuan to Cagayan de Oro six year ago.

Ronda’s last sortie in the Visayas came three years back —a five-stage, UCI-sanctioned edition that started in Iloilo and wound up in Antique.

There were initial plans to hold its 10th anniversary race two years ago but it did not come to fruition.

But next year, expect a smashing return to the South by Ronda.

Meanwhile, Ronald Lomotos and his powerhouse Navy Standard Insurance squad are looking forward to defend their individual and team crowns next year.

“After a break, we hope to return to training to prepare for 2023,” said the 27-year-old Lomotos.

The proud son of San Felipe, Zambales pulled off one of the most shocking comebacks in Ronda history in topping this year’s 10-stage race that opened in Sorsogon and concluded here.

Lomotos came out of nowhere to rule the ninth and penultimate stage, erase the nine-minute lead by teammate and Navy captain Ronald Oranza and snatch the crown.

“The feeling is still unreal,” said Lomotos.

Navy Standard Insurance, also composed of runner-up and King of the Mountain winner Ronald Oranza, third placer El Joshua Carino, and fourth placer and Best Rookie and Under-23 awardee Jeremy Lizardo.

“The key is training hard and staying disciplined. If we keep that mindset, we’ll have a chance to win again next year,” said Navy coach Reinhard Gorantes.

CYCLING

RONDA PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NLEX heads back to drawing board ahead of semis series vs Ginebra

NLEX heads back to drawing board ahead of semis series vs Ginebra

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
After going to a rubber match with the Alaska Aces in the quarterfinals, the Road Warriors expect another tough challenge...
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena lifts up teammate Kristina Knott after World Games participation

EJ Obiena lifts up teammate Kristina Knott after World Games participation

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
It was all love between pole vaulter EJ Obiena and sprinter Kristina Knott after the latter represented the Philippines in...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal juggernaut stretches to 20-0

Nadal juggernaut stretches to 20-0

13 hours ago
Rafael Nadal battled past Carlos Alcaraz and the elements on Saturday, beating his talented young Spanish compatriot 6-4,...
Sports
fbtw
Sad Nadal contemplates new injury concern as claycourt season looms

Sad Nadal contemplates new injury concern as claycourt season looms

2 hours ago
Rafael Nadal is facing renewed injury concerns after his 20-0 unbeaten run to start 2022 ended with a straight-sets defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena back in PGT hunt

Tabuena back in PGT hunt

13 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena tries to pick up from where he left off, leading a compact field chasing top honors in the rich ICTSI Luisita...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
CPG, KalosPh post wins in VisMin Cup cagefest

CPG, KalosPh post wins in VisMin Cup cagefest

4 minutes ago
A Hail Marry shot from Meylan Landicho completed a night of thrilling matches in Game Two of the GlobalPort Vis-Min Super...
Sports
fbtw
Bren stuns Echo as MPL PH begins second half

Bren stuns Echo as MPL PH begins second half

By Michelle Lojo | 16 minutes ago
Eighth-ranked Bren Esports stunned top-seeded Echo, 2-0, as the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum, Brown take charge as Celtics crush Nuggets

Tatum, Brown take charge as Celtics crush Nuggets

59 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finished with 30 points each as the Boston Celtics romped to a 124-104 road victory over Nikola...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina slows down with 70, ties for 25th in Carlisle Arizona golf tourney

Ardina slows down with 70, ties for 25th in Carlisle Arizona golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina slackened with a 70 after back-to-back 69s, ending up tied at 25th in the Carlisle Arizona Women’s C...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan turns back Laguna, Zamboanga denies Negros in PCAP

San Juan turns back Laguna, Zamboanga denies Negros in PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
There are two things to take away from the San Juan versus Laguna match in the San Miguel-All Filipino Cup of the Professional...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with