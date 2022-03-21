San Juan turns back Laguna, Zamboanga denies Negros in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – There are two things to take away from the San Juan versus Laguna match in the San Miguel-All Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines this past weekend following the former’s dominant 15.5-5.5 win.

First, since winning the inaugural All-Filipino tilt last season, the Heroes have fallen off the power charts dramatically. They have ceded power to the San Juan Predators in 2/3s of last year’s campaign and in this year as well. And to think San Juan isn’t the top dog in the north anymore. It’s Pasig.

Second, the win or the loss — depending on which angle you view it — illustrates the importance of the homegrown boards.

Last year, Laguna’s homegrown team starred GM John Paul Gomez, Vince Medina, Kim Lorenzo, Arjie Bayangat, Richie Jocson and Apollo Agapay. Since then, Grandmasters are no longer allowed to compete on the homegrown boards. Worse, Gomez isn’t competing anymore.

In the last two conferences of last season, all everyone could rave about was San Juan’s homegrown cadre of Arden and Narquingel Reyes, and Narciso Gumila. This year, they have been vulnerable and have taken huge losses to Iloilo, Davao (twice) and Pasig (thrice).

But for this game, San Juan’s homegrown players took eight of the nine points available, and that was practically the difference of the match as the top boards cancelled each other out.

San Juan locked second spot in the north with a 28-5 slate while Laguna is third with a 25-8 record.

In last Saturday’s other key match between teams right behind their division leaders, the Zamboanga Sultans got the better of the Negros Kingsmen, 12-9, to solidify their position of third place in the south.

NM Dale Bernardo and NM Zhul Sali stood tall for the Sultans by winning all their matches. Sali anchored their homegrown side that was also crucial in winning the game against Negros.

With one match left in the elimination round, Zamboanga and Davao have secured their spot in the playoffs with 24-9 and 21-12 records, respectively.