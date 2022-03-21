^

Sports

San Juan turns back Laguna, Zamboanga denies Negros in PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 21, 2022 | 11:10am
San Juan turns back Laguna, Zamboanga denies Negros in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – There are two things to take away from the San Juan versus Laguna match in the San Miguel-All Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines this past weekend following the former’s dominant 15.5-5.5 win. 

First, since winning the inaugural All-Filipino tilt last season, the Heroes have fallen off the power charts dramatically. They have ceded power to the San Juan Predators in 2/3s of last year’s campaign and in this year as well. And to think San Juan isn’t the top dog in the north anymore. It’s Pasig.

Second, the win or the loss — depending on which angle you view it — illustrates the importance of the homegrown boards.

Last year, Laguna’s homegrown team starred GM John Paul Gomez, Vince Medina, Kim Lorenzo, Arjie Bayangat, Richie Jocson and Apollo Agapay. Since then, Grandmasters are no longer allowed to compete on the homegrown boards. Worse, Gomez isn’t competing anymore.

In the last two conferences of last season, all everyone could rave about was San Juan’s homegrown cadre of Arden and Narquingel Reyes, and Narciso Gumila. This year, they have been vulnerable and have taken huge losses to Iloilo, Davao (twice) and Pasig (thrice). 

But for this game, San Juan’s homegrown players took eight of the nine points available, and that was practically the difference of the match as the top boards cancelled each other out.

San Juan locked second spot in the north with a 28-5 slate while Laguna is third with a 25-8 record. 

In last Saturday’s other key match between teams right behind their division leaders, the Zamboanga Sultans got the better of the Negros Kingsmen, 12-9, to solidify their position of third place in the south.

NM Dale Bernardo and NM Zhul Sali stood tall for the Sultans by winning all their matches. Sali anchored their homegrown side that was also crucial in winning the game against Negros. 

With one match left in the elimination round, Zamboanga and Davao have secured their spot in the playoffs with 24-9 and 21-12 records, respectively.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NLEX heads back to drawing board ahead of semis series vs Ginebra

NLEX heads back to drawing board ahead of semis series vs Ginebra

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
After going to a rubber match with the Alaska Aces in the quarterfinals, the Road Warriors expect another tough challenge...
Sports
fbtw
EJ Obiena lifts up teammate Kristina Knott after World Games participation

EJ Obiena lifts up teammate Kristina Knott after World Games participation

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
It was all love between pole vaulter EJ Obiena and sprinter Kristina Knott after the latter represented the Philippines in...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal juggernaut stretches to 20-0

Nadal juggernaut stretches to 20-0

13 hours ago
Rafael Nadal battled past Carlos Alcaraz and the elements on Saturday, beating his talented young Spanish compatriot 6-4,...
Sports
fbtw
Sad Nadal contemplates new injury concern as claycourt season looms

Sad Nadal contemplates new injury concern as claycourt season looms

2 hours ago
Rafael Nadal is facing renewed injury concerns after his 20-0 unbeaten run to start 2022 ended with a straight-sets defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena back in PGT hunt

Tabuena back in PGT hunt

13 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena tries to pick up from where he left off, leading a compact field chasing top honors in the rich ICTSI Luisita...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
World champs Blacklist vow not to let guard down vs SEA Games rivals

World champs Blacklist vow not to let guard down vs SEA Games rivals

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
After past experiences of losing focus and giving up matches to their opponents, the M3 World Champions hope they never have...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol eyes 7 esports gold medals in Hanoi SEA Games

Sibol eyes 7 esports gold medals in Hanoi SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Sibol, the Philippines' esports national team, has set a lofty target for themselves for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist Ultimate overcomes Singapore rivals for 1st CODM Gareena Masters crown

Blacklist Ultimate overcomes Singapore rivals for 1st CODM Gareena Masters crown

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
Blacklist Ultimate swept Singapore's ALMGHTY, 3-0, to take the Gareen Masters Season 1 crown.
Sports
fbtw
Echo beats EVOS via default to conclude MPL-PH Week 4

Echo beats EVOS via default to conclude MPL-PH Week 4

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
Unfortunately, the much-awaited match left fans disappointed as Echo won by default because Nexplay EVOS failed to arrive...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine teams face tough challenge in Valorant APAC Challengers Playoffs

Philippine teams face tough challenge in Valorant APAC Challengers Playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 12 days ago
After weeks of intense Valorant match-ups, South Built Esports, NAOS Esports, Action PH have emerged as the top three teams...
Sports
fbtw
Echo proves 'favorite' tag with unbeaten start in MPL PH

Echo proves 'favorite' tag with unbeaten start in MPL PH

By Michelle Lojo | 13 days ago
Echo's dream team has proven they are the team to beat this season as the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with