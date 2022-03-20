Ex-pro's daughter relishes opportunity to represent the Philippines in World Games

MANILA, Philippines — It may have come unexpectedly, but Muay Thai prospect Lee Bade isn't taking her qualification to the World Games for granted.

Her first opportunity to represent flag and country, Bade is taking it all in — especially considering that she is the third in her family to do it.

Though veering away from her father Chris and her sister Gabi's path in basketball, Bade is ecstatic to be able to share the honor of carrying the Philippine flag in her sport.

"My goal was just to fight professionally, and fight the best of the best. I really wasn't expecting to be given the opportunity to represent the Philippines. That's an amazing opportunity that I've been given," Bade said during her interview on Philstar: Home Base.

"Now that I think about it, both my dad and my sister, she's representing the Philippines, and then now it's me in a different sport. My parents, when they found out that I was given this opportunity to represent the Philippines like they were just happy," she added.

Bade is an undefeated amateur Muay Thai fighter. She currently holds a 6-0 record and has three championship belts to her name.

Now following in the foot steps of her father and sister, she aims to make her family and country proud.

"My sister, she was super happy about it. Especially my dad, he almost cried the other day when he found out that I was given the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the World Games," she said.

Bade is one of two Muay Thai athletes competing in the World Games in Birmingham later this year for the Philippines.

Joining her is Philip Delarmino.

Also competing in the World Games are Carlo Biado and Rubilen Amit for Billiards, Junna Tsukii for Karate, Annie Ramirez for Jiu-Jitsu, and Joyce Reboton for Powerlifting.