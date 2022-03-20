^

Touring ladies chase ICTSI Luisita title

The Philippine Star
March 20, 2022 | 12:00am
Princess Superal.
MANILA, Philippines — The touring ladies can’t wait to get going in a full season following an on-and-off campaign due to pandemic the past two years, bracing for a fierce duel in the ICTSI Luisita Championship set March 22 to 24.

Princess Superal, who won three of the first five Ladies Philippine Golf Tour titles under the bubble setup before skipping the next five legs of the 2021 season, is back to headline the stellar cast in the P750,000 event kicking off a 10-stage circuit culminating in a grand finale in November.

The former US Girls’ Junior champion is building up for a series of stints in the US with plans to seek a card in the LPGA Tour of Japan in a series of qualifiers later in the season.

But Superal will a face a slew of aces eager to launch their respective campaigns on a winning note in the 54-hole championship at the fabled Luisita layout in Tarlac, including reigning LPGT Order of Merit champion Harmie Constantino.

The former national champion humbled Superal in her pro debut at Eagle Ridge last year then went on to nail another title, also at the Aoki layout, on her way to topping the OOM derby in the absence of Superal.

Sunshine Baraquiel, Chanelle Avaricio and Daniella Uy are out to contend as well.

