^

Sports

F2 puts perfect slate on line vs Cignal

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
March 20, 2022 | 12:00am
F2 puts perfect slate on line vs Cignal
F2 Logistics' Kim Fajardo played her first competitive volleyball game in over two years on Friday when the Cargo Movers faced the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.
PVL media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Streaking F2 Logistics shoots for its third straight win to firm up hold of Pool A leadership while reigning champion Chery Tiggo fights for dear life when they take on different foes in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the Paco Arena today.

Sizzling with two quick wins in their PVL debut, the Cargo Movers want no let-up at 3 p.m. against the spirited Cignal squad (1-0) coming off a gigantic upset of reigning champion Chery Tiggo in the opener last Wednesday.

On the other side of the bridge are the Crossovers, who fell to an early 0-2 hole, in a bid to keep their playoff hopes alive at 6 p.m. opposite the reinforced Choco Mocho (1-0).

Black Mamba Army (0-2) is also in the five-team Pool A, making it a sprint for all the squads en route to the quarterfinals with only four seats at stake after the single-round robin pool play. Creamline, Petro Gazz, BaliPure and PLDT in Group B, meanwhile, enjoy free rides to the next round and are only scrambling for playoff rankings.

But F2, virtually in the playoffs with a 2-0 blitz, is taking its sweet time to leave no stone unturned for a goal of carrying over its winning culture to the PVL down the road.

F2 LOGISTICS

PVL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brownlee, Aguilar tow Ginebra past TNT to barge into PBA semis

Brownlee, Aguilar tow Ginebra past TNT to barge into PBA semis

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Despite facing a TNT side who held a twice-to-beat edge, the Gin Kings were able to claw themselves out and move on to the...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots oust Fuel Masters to forge semis duel with Meralco

Hotshots oust Fuel Masters to forge semis duel with Meralco

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Magnolia hit the ground running against the Fuel Masters, who needed to win a knockout game against the Northport Batang Pier...
Sports
fbtw
SBP President Panlilio wants combination of pros, cadets for Gilas future

SBP President Panlilio wants combination of pros, cadets for Gilas future

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Rather than rely on veteran professional players or promising young guns individually, Panlilio believes that the key is to...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Roundup: Lakers edge Raptors in OT; Jazz rout Clippers

NBA Roundup: Lakers edge Raptors in OT; Jazz rout Clippers

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
In a see-saw game that saw 24 lead changes and 16 deadlocks, Russell Westbrook converted a tough three-point shot with 0.9...
Sports
fbtw
Parks tows Nagoya past Shinshu as Kiefer's Shiga handed OT loss by Kyoto

Parks tows Nagoya past Shinshu as Kiefer's Shiga handed OT loss by Kyoto

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Ray Parks Jr. top scored for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins as they logged back-to-back victories, beating the Shinshu Brave...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
NLEX, Ginebra gain semis

NLEX, Ginebra gain semis

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Second seed NLEX rolled into the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals against holder Barangay Ginebra after putting a definitive...
Sports
fbtw
Letran, San Beda banner NCAA season opener

Letran, San Beda banner NCAA season opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The National Collegiate Athletic Association rolls out men’s basketball for the first time amid the pandemic to banner...
Sports
fbtw
Lomotos heats up in Baguio, nears crown

Lomotos heats up in Baguio, nears crown

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Vibrant cycling fans waited at the finish line in Burnham Park deliriously anticipating a Ronald Oranza victory ride in Stage...
Sports
fbtw
Touring ladies chase ICTSI Luisita title

Touring ladies chase ICTSI Luisita title

1 hour ago
The touring ladies can’t wait to get going in a full season following an on-and-off campaign due to pandemic the past...
Sports
fbtw
Valientes face Barracudas in Super Cup
1 hour ago
The Zamboanga Valientes will draw inspiration from the local crowd when they clash with the Sultan Naga Dimaporo Barracudas at 8 p.m. in the GlobalPort VisMin Super Cup kicking off today at the Zamboanga City C...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with