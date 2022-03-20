F2 puts perfect slate on line vs Cignal

F2 Logistics' Kim Fajardo played her first competitive volleyball game in over two years on Friday when the Cargo Movers faced the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

MANILA, Philippines — Streaking F2 Logistics shoots for its third straight win to firm up hold of Pool A leadership while reigning champion Chery Tiggo fights for dear life when they take on different foes in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the Paco Arena today.

Sizzling with two quick wins in their PVL debut, the Cargo Movers want no let-up at 3 p.m. against the spirited Cignal squad (1-0) coming off a gigantic upset of reigning champion Chery Tiggo in the opener last Wednesday.

On the other side of the bridge are the Crossovers, who fell to an early 0-2 hole, in a bid to keep their playoff hopes alive at 6 p.m. opposite the reinforced Choco Mocho (1-0).

Black Mamba Army (0-2) is also in the five-team Pool A, making it a sprint for all the squads en route to the quarterfinals with only four seats at stake after the single-round robin pool play. Creamline, Petro Gazz, BaliPure and PLDT in Group B, meanwhile, enjoy free rides to the next round and are only scrambling for playoff rankings.

But F2, virtually in the playoffs with a 2-0 blitz, is taking its sweet time to leave no stone unturned for a goal of carrying over its winning culture to the PVL down the road.