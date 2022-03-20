Valientes face Barracudas in Super Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Zamboanga Valientes will draw inspiration from the local crowd when they clash with the Sultan Naga Dimaporo Barracudas at 8 p.m. in the GlobalPort VisMin Super Cup kicking off today at the Zamboanga City Coliseum.

Powered by homegrown stars and reinforced by former NCAA MVP Prince Eze, the Valientes are slight picks over the Lanao del Norte team in the four-game opening salvo of the imports-spiced pro league.

The Valientes, owned by philanthropist Cory Navarro and supported by JPS, MLV Group, Go for Gold and 1-Pacman Partylist, will be led by former PBA player Jonathan Parreno, former Letran Knight Jonathan Belorio, former Adamson Falcon Araouf Julkilpi, former University of the East Red Warrior Gino Jumao-as and Tausug hero Das Eza.

Pesky guards Jeff Bernardo and Denver Cadiz and veteran Reed Juntilla, another former PBA player, are also with the Valientes being backed by Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco, Councilor Pinpin Pareja and Kap James Siason.