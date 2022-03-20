^

Limitless lives up to billing in PBA 3x3

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
March 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Limitless played true to form and won its first three pool assignments for a guaranteed ticket to the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Leg 4 quarterfinals yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The three-time leg winners stamped their class on Pool A opponents Master Sardines, 21-12, NorthPort, 21-14, and Leg 2 ruler San Miguel Beer, 21-15, to easily advance with a game to spare in pool play.

Limitless stalwarts Brandon Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac and Marvin Hayes look to make it four-of-four against Cavitex (1-2) today in the continuation of the elims that got a new start time of 2 p.m.

SMB and Master carry identical 2-1 cards behind Limitless. The Beermen claimed victories over Cavitex, 21-16, and NorthPort, 21-13, while the Fishing Champs netted 21-16 and 21-10 triumphs over the Braves and the Batang Pier, respectively.

Platinum Karaoke (Pool B) and Meralco (Pool C) grabbed pole position in their respective brackets with 2-0 marks.

Platinum prevailed over Leg 1 victor TNT, 16-13, then hacked out a come-from-behind 21-20 thriller over Pioneer Pro Tibay.

The Tropang Giga quickly bounced back against Sista Super Sealers, 21-17, for a 1-1 card and a tie with Pioneer, which was similarly victorious against Sista, 21-13.

Meanwhile, the Bolts edged a Ronald Tubid-reinforced Terrafirma side, 19-17, before turning back Purefoods, 20-16.

The Dyip and the Gin Kings were both with 1-1. Terrafirma extracted its victory from Ginebra, 18-16, while the Gin Kings beat Titans, 19-17.

