As end of term looms, Butch Ramirez hopes for continued momentum in PSC

PSC Chairperson Butch Ramirez during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel on Monday

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chair William "Butch" Ramirez is hoping for continued success in Philippine sports as his end of term nears.

Set to step down as head of the PSC when a new Philippine president is elected later this year, Ramirez bats for triumph as well for his successor.

"I'm hoping that as we end our term in June, the next generation of board members of the PSC can sustain the momentum of what we did for the past six years," Ramirez said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night on Monday where he was awarded with the Excellence in Leadership Award.

Under his term from 2016, Philippine sports has seen tremendous success -- including multiple medals in the Olympics, highlighted by Hidilyn Diaz's gold medal in Tokyo, and an overall championship in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in Manila.

But Ramirez brushes off the credit for the success, as he says it's a product of years of hardwork from his predecessors as well.

"But we cannot claim [the] success. It's a part of evolution from 1990 to our time. So I hope we can sustain this momentum and I hope we have the money, we have the program, and we have the right leaders to coexist with each other," he said.

Ramirez underscored being able to work well together with fellow officials in the PSC, deeming it the key to create good decisions for Philippine sports.

"Unity is so important, not only for the country, not only for the world, but even sports," said Ramirez.

"That's why here, humility is so vital because if you have humility, you can inspire people to become better learners and better decision makers," he added.

But before Ramirez steps down, one more big event for Philippine sports looms as the 31st SEA Games is set to unfurl in Hanoi by May.