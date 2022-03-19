^

Sports

As end of term looms, Butch Ramirez hopes for continued momentum in PSC

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 19, 2022 | 12:02pm
As end of term looms, Butch Ramirez hopes for continued momentum in PSC
PSC Chairperson Butch Ramirez during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel on Monday
Facebook / PSA

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chair William "Butch" Ramirez is hoping for continued success in Philippine sports as his end of term nears.

Set to step down as head of the PSC when a new Philippine president is elected later this year, Ramirez bats for triumph as well for his successor.

"I'm hoping that as we end our term in June, the next generation of board members of the PSC can sustain the momentum of what we did for the past six years," Ramirez said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night on Monday where he was awarded with the Excellence in Leadership Award.

Under his term from 2016, Philippine sports has seen tremendous success -- including multiple medals in the Olympics, highlighted by Hidilyn Diaz's gold medal in Tokyo, and an overall championship in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in Manila.

But Ramirez brushes off the credit for the success, as he says it's a product of years of hardwork from his predecessors as well.

"But we cannot claim [the] success. It's a part of evolution from 1990 to our time. So I hope we can sustain this momentum and I hope we have the money, we have the program, and we have the right leaders to coexist with each other," he said.

Ramirez underscored being able to work well together with fellow officials in the PSC, deeming it the key to create good decisions for Philippine sports.

"Unity is so important, not only for the country, not only for the world, but even sports," said Ramirez.

"That's why here, humility is so vital because if you have humility, you can inspire people to become better learners and better decision makers," he added.

But before Ramirez steps down, one more big event for Philippine sports looms as the 31st SEA Games is set to unfurl in Hanoi by May.

PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hotshots oust Fuel Masters to forge semis duel with Meralco

Hotshots oust Fuel Masters to forge semis duel with Meralco

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Magnolia hit the ground running against the Fuel Masters, who needed to win a knockout game against the Northport Batang Pier...
Sports
fbtw
PATAFA, tennis body slapped with 90-day suspension

PATAFA, tennis body slapped with 90-day suspension

1 day ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Executive Board suspended the national sports associations (NSAs) of athletics and...
Sports
fbtw
Oranza, Morales stay running 1-2

Oranza, Morales stay running 1-2

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The 11th LBC Ronda Pilipinas has boiled down to a two-way race between Ronald Oranza of Navy Standard Insurance and Jan Paul...
Sports
fbtw
Flying Titans crush Troopers in roaring start
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Reloaded Choco Mucho clobbered Black Mamba Army, 25-13, 25-11, 25-23, for a flying start in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila yesterday.
Sports
fbtw
Balanced Bolts trounce Beermen to enter PBA semis

Balanced Bolts trounce Beermen to enter PBA semis

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Leaning on a steady attack and stingy defense, the Bolts pulled away in the second half for a fairly comfortable victory over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Superal, Constantino brace for ICTSI Luisita showdown

Superal, Constantino brace for ICTSI Luisita showdown

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Superal, who won three of the first five Ladies Philippine Golf Tour titles under the bubble setup before skipping the next...
Sports
fbtw
F2's Fajardo satisfied with performance in first volleyball game in two years

F2's Fajardo satisfied with performance in first volleyball game in two years

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Though admittedly caught off guard by getting called up to play in just their second match in the Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig eyes revenge vs QC, Zambo faces Negros in PCAP

Pasig eyes revenge vs QC, Zambo faces Negros in PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Quezon City is the sole team to have found a way to beat the rampaging and pillaging King Pirates, 12-9, last February 5....
Sports
fbtw
Meralco defense went all in to defend Shabazz Muhammad in quarterfinals match

Meralco defense went all in to defend Shabazz Muhammad in quarterfinals match

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
While the Beermen had multiple offensive weapons, the Bolts were focused on getting one thing done: stopping a scoring outburst...
Sports
fbtw
Stephan Schrock parts ways with United City

Stephan Schrock parts ways with United City

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Four-time Philippines Football League (PFL) champion Stephan Schrock has parted ways with United City FC (UCFC), the club...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with