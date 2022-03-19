^

Superal, Constantino brace for ICTSI Luisita showdown

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 19, 2022 | 12:07pm
Princess Superal (L) and Harmie Constantino

MANILA, Philippines — Princess Superal and Harmie Constantino brace for what promises to be a more compelling duel for a Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown, both coming armed to the teeth and ready for the ICTSI Luisita Championship unfolding Tuesday at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

But the rest of the touring ladies are also all primed up and can't wait to get going in a full season following a limited campaign due to pandemic the past two years, guaranteeing a spirited chase for top honors in the P750,000 championship kicking off a 10-stage circuit culminating in a grand finale in November.

Superal, who won three of the first five Ladies Philippine Golf Tour titles under the bubble setup before skipping the next five legs of the 2021 season, is back to headline the stellar cast.

The former US Girls’ Junior champion is building up for a series of stints in the US with plans to seek a card in the LPGA Tour of Japan in a series of qualifiers later in the season as she tries to get better and stronger with health experts seeing pandemic’s acute phase to end by midyear.

But Superal will be facing a slew of aces also raring to launch their respective campaigns on a winning note in the 54-hole event at the fabled Luisita layout, including reigning LPGT Order of Merit champion Harmie Constantino.

The former national champion humbled Superal right in her pro debut at Eagle Ridge last year then went on to nail another title, also at the Aoki layout, on her way to topping the OOM derby in the absence of Superal.

Sunshine Baraquiel, Chanelle Avaricio and Daniella Uy, who also scored a breakthrough of their own at Midlands and Riviera’s Couples and Langer courses, respectively, are also in the hunt, guaranteeing a spirited battle, not just for the upcoming tournament but also for the rest of the season.

That includes the second leg at the Hallow Ridge Golf Club on April 5 to 8 with the up-and-down San Pedro, Laguna layout hosting an LPGT event for the first time, providing a new test of golf for the women of the tour put up by ICTSI.

Completing the Luisita roster are former leg winner Sarah Ababa, Florence Bisera, Apple Fudolin, Lovelynn Guioguio, Pamela Mariano, Eva Miñoza, Marvi Monsalve, Majorie Pulumbarit, Keena Puzon, Gretchen Villacencio, Sheryl Villasencio and Korean Jane Jeong.

Multi-titled Chihiro Ikeda is also in the fold, eager to snap a long title drought in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. with strict protocols still in place to ensure the health and safety of all players along with the event and course personnel.

