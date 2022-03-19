F2's Fajardo satisfied with performance in first volleyball game in two years

F2 Logistics' Kim Fajardo played her first competitive volleyball game in over two years on Friday when the Cargo Movers faced the Chery Tiggo Crossovers

MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics Cargo Movers setter Kim Fajardo expressed satisfaction with her return to competitive volleyball on Friday after two years of hiatus.

Long been recovering from injury, Fajardo came in for F2 starting setter Iris Tolenada in their 3-set victory over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22, in the second and third salvos of the match.

Though admittedly caught off guard by getting called up to play in just their second match in the Premier Volleyball League season, Fajardo says it was a decent game — all things considered.

"Di ko nga actually ineexpect na ipapasok ako ngayon. Pero siguro for a first time, kasi, after two years na makalaro sa actual game, okay na rin yung naging galaw," said Fajardo after the game.

The F2 stalwart even said that she has yet to completely return to training with the Cargo Movers, let alone play in an actual competitive game.

But Fajardo was able to lean on familiarity with her teammates and F2's system in being able to churn out a great performance despite her long layoff.

"Yun nga, nangangapa pa pero okay na rin yung kilala ko sila, yung sistema andun parin so konting ayos pa siguro kasi nga hindi pa nga ako nakakapagtraining with them talaga. As in, wala, wala talaga," she said.

Now that she's got her first game back out of the way, the star setter now shifts her focus on improving more and getting back to her elite shape prior to the long break.

"Okay naman ako sa naging outcome sa game ko personally. Pero meron pang maiimprove dyan," she said.

Fajardo will have a chance to continue her gradual return to competitive volleyball when the Cargo Movers face off with the Cignal HD Spikers on Sunday, March 20.