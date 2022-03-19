^

Pasig eyes revenge vs QC, Zambo faces Negros in PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 19, 2022 | 10:29am
MANILA, Philippines — The one last playdate that the Pasig King Pirates have encircled in red is Saturday, March 19, when they take on the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe in the San Miguel-All Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Quezon City is the sole team to have found a way to beat the rampaging and pillaging King Pirates, 12-9, last February 5. That halted an eight-match win streak. Since then, Pasig has gone on a 22-0 run. 

The key to that win was the stand by QC’s homegrown players, NM Robert Suelo, Joseph Navarro and Freddie Talaboc in rapid chess against the fearsome trio of Eric Labog Jr., Kevin Arquero and IM Cris Ramayrat.

Since then, Ramayrat has alternated playing in the senior board while Marc Labog and Jerome Villanueva platooning with Eric Labog Jr. and Arquero in the homegrown boards to form a hard-to-beat quintet.

Pasig paces the entire league with a 30-1 record while Quezon City is an eighth spot in the northern division with a 13-18 record.

In another huge match, the up-and-coming Zamboanga Sultans (23-8) take on the Negros Kingsmen (20-11).

When these squads last collided, the Kingsmen handily beat the Sultans, 13.5-7.5, last February 5; coincidentally the same night Quezon City trumped Pasig.

Zamboanga was 6-2 before that clash. Since then, the Sultans have gone 18-5 with huge wins over Laguna, Caloocan, Toledo and Davao.

The Sultans are in for a tough night after they battle the Kingsmen, they take on southern division leaders, Iloilo Kisela Knights (27-4) in the nightcap.

At this point, Zamboanga is also trying to catch Davao which is a game ahead at 24-7. The Chess Eagles though have a theoretically lighter assignment against Cagayan de Oro (13-18) and Camarines (18-13) which can be dangerous. 

The matches of the PCAP can be viewed on streaming in the league’s Facebook page as well as the respective team pages of each team. Game time is at 7 p.m.

