Meralco defense went all in to defend Shabazz Muhammad in quarterfinals match

The Meralco Bolts poured much of their energy in defending San Miguel Beer's import Shabazz Muhammad (in red) during their quarterfinals clash in the PBA Governor's Cup on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts were determined to close out the dangerous San Miguel Beermen in one game in their quarterfinals clash on Friday.

Knowing how going into a rubber match could prove fatal for them, the Bolts pulled out all the stops to eke out the 100-85 victory and move on to the semifinals.

Related Stories Balanced Bolts trounce Beermen to enter PBA semis

While the Beermen had multiple offensive weapons, the Bolts were focused on getting one thing done: stopping a scoring outburst from import Shabazz Muhammad.

The Bolts were determined to clamp down on him after the former NBA player dropped a whopping 57 points on them in their elimination round matchup where SMB took a 115-110 come-from-behind win.

"After what happened to us in the elimination round against San Miguel, the whole focus was on trying to slow down Shabazz [Muhammad] and not allowing him to get another 57 points on us," Meralco head coach Norman Black said after the game.

"We were hoping to hold him down to 30, we thought that would be a good number. But I think we held him down to 24 so that was even better," he added.

A stingy Meralco defense frustrated Muhammad throughout the game, trapping him in double teams and making him work for every point he scored.

Their immense effort on defense, Black says, was the result of intense preparation heading into the game.

"Having the four days to practice gave us a lot of time to try different defenses during the week and to be quite honest with you, mostly all of them worked tonight against him," said Black.

"Hats off to my players for not just learning what we were doing in practice but executing it today in the game. That was very very important," he added.

Now done with disposing Muhammad and the Beermen, Meralco now shifts their attention to a bigger task: facing top-seeded Magnolia Hotshots in the semifinals.