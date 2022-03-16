^

Ardina primes up for LPGA; Del Rosario seeks redemption

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 16, 2022 | 11:22am
MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina builds up for a grueling LPGA campaign by vying in the Epson Tour, which resumes Thursday (Friday, Manila time) with its second leg, the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Classic, at the Long Bow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

Regaining her LPGA card after making the grade in the Q-Series late last year, Ardina is due to compete in next month’s LOTTE Championship of the LPGA Tour in Hawaii, using the break in the runup to the $2 million event to toughen up and build confidence and momentum on the. Circuit’s farm league.

The Cangolf pro is also booked to play in the IOA Championship in California on March 25-27 and in the Casino Del Sol Classic in Arizona on March 31-April 3 before flying to Hawaii for the LOTTE tilt on April 13-16.

Meanwhile, fellow ICTSI-backed campaigner Pauline del Rosario is also seeing action in the Arizona Women’s Classic, out to redeem herself from a missed cut stint in her first official Epson Tour stint in Florida’s Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven three weeks ago.

The 2017 Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit champion, who also became the first Filipina to win on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour in the same year, shot 74-76 at the Country Club Winter Haven course and missed the cut by two.

But she expects to come out better and stronger from that setback as she launches her bid against Americans Lindy Duncan and Lauren Hartlage at 11:51 a.m. on No. 10 of the 6.439-yard Longbow layout.

Ardina also drew a late start at 1:08 p.m., also at the backside, with Canadian Selena Costabile and Swede Linnea Johansson while Fil-Am Clariss Guce, who tied for 49th the first time out, tees off at 12:35 p.m. with Thai Prima Thammaraks and Savannah Vilaubi of the US, also on No. 10.

