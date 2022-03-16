Legaspi, Arevalo waver in WAPT opener

MANILA, Philippines – Clare Legaspi and Abby Arevalo floundered in the last-9 stretch of their respective opening round drive in the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open and fell behind a hot-starting Chinese Yue Ren at the start of the $55,000 event in Westlake Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Turning in identical even-par cards after nine holes, the Filipina duo lost their rhythm and touch in the other nine with Legaspi reeling with a double bogey on No. 10 and a bogey on the 14th before birdying the next for a 74 in her Women’s All Pro Tour debut.

Legaspi, member of the national team which swept the gold medals in the 2013 Southeast Asian Games in Myanmar, parred the backside of the National Golf Club of Louisiana, but hardly recovered from her frontside stumble and ended up at tied 39th in a field of 98, six strokes off Yue, who fired a 68.

The US-based Legaspi placed eighth in the recent Morongo-Legends tournament of the Cactus Tour in California and took the long break in the circuit to focus on the WAPT, a qualifying tour for LPGA bidders, and earn ranking points.

Arevalo, who tied for 28th in the WAPT kickoff leg, the Houma Golf Classic, also in Louisiana two weeks ago, birdied No. 8 but yielded the stroke on the next to make the turn at 36. But the ICTSI-backed former Philippine Ladies Open winner found the going a lot tougher at the back, fumbling with three bogeys in a four-hole stretch from No. 12 and finishing with a 75.

She tumbled to joint 50th, seven strokes behind Yue, who leaned on a solid 33 at the front to string a 33-35 and wrest a one-stroke lead over compatriot Miranda Wang and Erika Smith of the US.

Wang snapped a one-over card with four birdies in the last six holes at the back to card a 69 while Smith banked on a bogey-free 33 at the front with a wild three-birdie, three-bogey run from No. 12.