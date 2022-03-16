Blacklist Ultimate overcomes Singapore rivals for 1st CODM Gareena Masters crown

MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist Ultimate swept Singapore's ALMGHTY, 3-0, to take the Gareen Masters Season 1 crown.

In a rematch of the 2021 CODM World Championship-East, Blacklist wasted no time in dominating the Singaporeans by taking 150-64 in Hardpoint at the Firing Range map and 6-3 in Search and Destroy at the Raid map.

With the Filipinos at matchpoint, ALMGHTY fought well and hard at the Domination game mode in the Standoff map but Blacklist — having learned from their previous matchups with the Singaporeans — kept their momentum and clinched their victory, 150-133.

Blacklist's Gian "Yato" Socao was named MVP of the tournament with an average score of 2125.

The Grand Finals win saw Blacklist complete a perfect tournament, not dropping a single match and only losing three maps during the entire tournament. They walk away with $10,000 (approximately Php500,000) and the first ever Gareena Masters title.