^

Sports

Blacklist Ultimate overcomes Singapore rivals for 1st CODM Gareena Masters crown

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 16, 2022 | 10:21am
Blacklist Ultimate overcomes Singapore rivals for 1st CODM Gareena Masters crown

MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist Ultimate swept Singapore's ALMGHTY, 3-0, to take the Gareen Masters Season 1 crown.

In a rematch of the 2021 CODM World Championship-East, Blacklist wasted no time in dominating the Singaporeans by taking 150-64 in Hardpoint at the Firing Range map and 6-3 in Search and Destroy at the Raid map.

With the Filipinos at matchpoint, ALMGHTY fought well and hard at the Domination game mode in the Standoff map but Blacklist — having learned from their previous matchups with the Singaporeans — kept their momentum and clinched their victory, 150-133.

Blacklist's Gian "Yato" Socao was named MVP of the tournament with an average score of 2125.

The Grand Finals win saw Blacklist complete a perfect tournament, not dropping a single match and only losing three maps during the entire tournament. They walk away with $10,000 (approximately Php500,000) and the first ever Gareena Masters title.

BLACKLIST

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Oranza conquers Tagaytay climb

Oranza conquers Tagaytay climb

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Ronald Oranza of Navy Standard Insurance flashed his climbing prowess and blew away the field in a showdown in the dreaded...
Sports
fbtw
Paat brings more power to PVL
By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Fresh from bagging the Best Scorer award as an import in the Thai premier women’s volleyball league, Mylene Paat said she’s bringing more power to her game with Chery Tiggo when the PVL Open Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Navy's Oranza reasserts prowess, grabs Ronda lead

Navy's Oranza reasserts prowess, grabs Ronda lead

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Ronald Oranza of Navy Standard Insurance used the first five stages to size up his rivals in the 11th LBC Ronda Pilipinas....
Sports
fbtw
Cargo Movers make hotly anticipated PVL debut

Cargo Movers make hotly anticipated PVL debut

18 hours ago
Volley fans brace for a four-week treat of power and class from the country’s leading players and rising stars as the...
Sports
fbtw
Monument for Ginebra
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There’s a saying in Valenzuela that Deputy Speaker Cong. Eric Martinez never stops and it’s true.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ardina primes up for LPGA; Del Rosario seeks redemption

Ardina primes up for LPGA; Del Rosario seeks redemption

By Jan Veran | 30 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina builds up for a grueling LPGA campaign by vying in the Epson Tour, while Pauline del Rosario sees action in...
Sports
fbtw
Legaspi, Arevalo waver in WAPT opener

Legaspi, Arevalo waver in WAPT opener

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Clare Legaspi and Abby Arevalo floundered in the last-9 stretch of their respective opening round drive in the Coushatta Tribe...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig takes on San Juan in clash of the PCAP titans

Pasig takes on San Juan in clash of the PCAP titans

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Dominance or redemption?
Sports
fbtw
Irving dumps career-high 60 points as Nets destroy Magic

Irving dumps career-high 60 points as Nets destroy Magic

1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points in a dazzling display as the Brooklyn Nets stretched their NBA winning streak...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX, TNT target quick semis entry

NLEX, TNT target quick semis entry

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
For second seed NLEX and No. 3 TNT, it’s time to cash in on the win-once quarterfinal incentives that they worked so...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with