Pasig takes on San Juan in clash of the PCAP titans

MANILA, Philippines – Dominance or redemption?

The current best team of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ San Miguel-All Filipino Cup, the Pasig King Pirates, and the most dominant team of the first season of the pro chess league, the San Juan Predators, clash Wednesday night.

Pasig began its ascent in the Open Conference of the first season but suffered a power shortage late in the season. After fortifying their squad in the off-season, the King Pirates have been taking names and kicking butts.

When the two squads last met on February 5, Pasig romped to a 13.5-7.5 triumph over San Juan. The damage was done in the homegrown boards, a traditional strength of the Predators but has been rather spotty this All Filipino Cup.

With the top four boards split, Pasig’s Labog brothers Eric and Marc as well as Jerome Villanueva and Kevin Arquero claimed seven of the nine points available. And that spelled the difference.

Just how dominant has Pasig been in this cup?

Aside from their league-best 28-1 record (the only blemish was the shock loss to Quezon City), they have accrued 439 points. The only other squad to have amassed 400 points in 29 matches is Iloilo with 407.5 — 32.5 points behind.

They have four players in the Top 25 list in Sherily Cua (46-2-10), Eric Labog Jr. (44-5-7), GM Mark Paragua (38-13-7) and IM Cris Ramayrat Jr. (35-13-10).

San Juan has been chugging along with a 25-4 record — the same pace from the maiden All-Filipino Cup of last season. But if there is anything to be taken from last season, it is beating the leader of the northern division.

San Juan struggled against last year’s first ever PCAP champion, Laguna Heroes. While the Heroes have faded since — still a power but not an overpowering one — San Juan and Iloilo have since been the top squads in the league.

Whether a sign of parity or they have lost a step is up for debate. One thing is for sure, the Predators have looked vulnerable.

The do not blow out opponents like they used to. Scores are a lot closer than before and for the first time in four PCAP conferences, they lost a double-header last February 26 to both Iloilo and Davao, whom they have not beaten in two conferences.

Professional chess watchers and analysts will closely monitor this titanic clash.

Should Pasig win, this will be the first time for a top squad to vanquish all the top three sides of both north and south divisions.

Should San Juan win this battle, this will help in their confidence as they head into the homestretch.

And in every PCAP conference thus far, the winner has been a division champion.

Can Pasig maintain their hold at the top or can San Juan inch closer? We will find out 8 p.m. when both teams play the back end of the day’s double-header.

For their first matches of the day, Pasig takes on Cavite and San Juan faces off with Rizal at 7 p.m.



The Pasig-San Juan match can be viewed on streaming on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as the respective team pages.