Paat brings more power to PVL

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2022 | 12:00am

Fresh from bagging the Best Scorer award as an import in the Thai premier women’s volleyball league, Mylene Paat said she’s bringing more power to her game with Chery Tiggo when the PVL Open Conference begins at the Paco Arena today. Paat, 27, said she was given license to explore by her Thai coaches and as a result, developed a potent back row attack to complement her front battery.

Paat arrived from Thailand last Wednesday and did a team-imposed home quarantine before joining practice. She was third in the Best Scorer rankings at the end of Legs 1 and 2 of the Thai league but caught up with an explosive showing in the semis and battle for third to compile a high of 243 points, punctuated by at least five 20-plus games.

Chery Tiggo teammate Dindin Santiago-Manabat reinforced her Thai team Nakhon Ratchasima before the playoffs and it made a difference. “Laking tulong ni Dindin,” said Paat on PlayItRightTV. “Sobrang thankful ako sa mga teammates ko, especially Dindin, for my award. Bago dumating si Dindin, ‘di namin matalo ang Khonkaen Star pero sa battle for third, nakuha namin ang bronze medal.”

Paat said she learned to eat more in Thailand. “Sabi ng mga coaches ko, dapat kumain para lumakas,” she said. “Kumain ako ng lahat especially ang favorite ko na Thai noodles pero dapat magpapawis, ‘yan ang kapalit at kailangan matindi ang workout.” What Paat learned from Thailand, she’ll carry over to the PVL.

PLDT libero Kath Arado said luckily, her team isn’t in the same bracket with defending champion Chery Tiggo in the group stage. “One of the tallest teams ang Chery Tiggo,” she said. “Rebuilding kami sa PLDT with 11 new players. Challenge sa amin to gain chemistry and learn our system. Sobrang hirap talunin ang Chery Tiggo at pati second stringers are performing. Full-packed sila pero excited din kami na baka mag-abot kami sa playoffs.” Arado and Paat are in the 20-strong pool for the coming SEA Games.

Balipure’s Jho Maraguinot said expect more surprises from the Water Defenders who in last season’s Open Conference, upset Chery Tiggo in a five-setter. “We’re known as the very energetic and surprising team,” the Eagle Claw said. “We’ll try to be more surprising and be competitive every game. Our coaches always remind us not to be too serious, to enjoy the game and not pressure ourselves.”

