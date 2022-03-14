^

Echo beats EVOS via default to conclude MPL-PH Week 4

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 1:52pm
Echo beats EVOS via default to conclude MPL-PH Week 4

MANILA, Philippines — It was the highlight match of Week Four of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) with the current No. 1 team Echo going head-to-head against Nexplay EVOS. Unfortunately, the much-awaited match left fans disappointed as Echo won by default because Nexplay EVOS failed to arrive at the venue on time.

Under the 7.3.4.2.8 of the MPL PH Season 9 rule-book, "Teams must prepare for the Match one hour prior to its start and enter the Game 15 minutes prior to the start of the Match and enter into the match room straight away upon invitation of the Observer Account. If one side is not ready once the pre-appointed match time has been reached, then everyone will wait an extra ten minutes. After this extra ten minutes of waiting time has finished, if one Team has still not entered into the match room and prepared then the late Team will be considered to have lost the first Game of this Match, if the Team has still not entered into the match room and prepared after twenty minutes then the late Team will be considered to have lost two Games of this Match and so on, up until one side has claimed victory."

According to the statement provided by the MPL PH Operating Committee on their Facebook page, Nexplay EVOS was still not present at the studio where matches were being held at 8:33 p.m., more than half an hour after the scheduled start of the match against ECHO. Following the rule book, the operating committee decided to declare ECHO as the winner of the match.

On their end, Nexplay EVOS has released a statement airing out what had happened. The team has practiced always leaving their boot camp located in Angeles, Pampanga with a window of four hours before their scheduled match-up. Unfortunately, the team was met with a flat tire and heavy traffic along NLEX. 

"We will do our best to avoid these kinds of potential issues in the future. We are humbly asking for your utmost understanding," said Nexplay EVOS in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

ECHO continues to lead as Bren finally wins

Though starting the week with a loss to ONIC Philippines, ECHO still reigns in the No. 1 rank in the standings with 18 points, followed by TNC at 15 and RSG at 13. Nexplay EVOS and ONIC Philippines have tied at 11 points with ONIC.

BREN Esports finally scored a win against Smart Omega, landing them to a 1-6 standing but still at 8th place with two points. Smart Omega moved to 6th place after defeating rivals Blacklist International, 2-1, improving their standings to 3-4 at seven points. Blacklist International also sits at seven points but has yet to add another win, leaving them at 1-6.

Blacklist International hopes to avenge their earlier defeat against ONIC Philippines on Friday, March 18, as they open Week Five while Smart Omega hopes to continue their winning streak against TNC.

