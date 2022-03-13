Remy Martin, Kansas claim Big 12 championship

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Gilas prospect Remy Martin and the Kansas Jayhawks were crowned champions of the Big 12 tournament on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) after winning over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 74-65, in the championship game.

Martin, who is part of the Gilas 23 for 2023 list, scored 12 points in the victory over Texas Tech.

Kansas thus claimed both the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles and will likely enter the NCAA Tournament — better known as "March Madness" — as a No. 1 seed.

Martin, who previously played for the Arizona State Sun Devils, played 26 minutes against Texas Tech and padded his scoring with four rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

The Jayhawks pulled away in the second half after leading only by one, 37-36, at halftime.

Martin is a two-time First team All-Pac-12 and a Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year during his time with the Sun Devils.

The Fil-Am has declared twice for the NBA draft, in 2020 and 2021, but withdrew both times to return to college hoops.

Martin and the Jayhawks find out their fate in the NCAA tournament bracket on Selection Sunday, March 13 (March 14 in Manila).