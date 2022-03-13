Thompson waxes hot with season-high 38 points as Warriors slay Bucks

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on March 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the erstwhile surging Milwaukee Bucks, 122-109, at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Thompson, who came back from a two-year hiatus due to injury, poured eight 3-pointers en route to his best game of the year to tow Golden State to their third straight victory.

The victory came despite limited scoring from Stephen Curry, who only had eight points on seven attempts.

With Thompson hot, Curry focused on distributing the ball as he finished with eight assists. He also had five rebounds, one steal and one block.

Thompson also posted six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Supporting Thompson in scoring was Jordan Poole, who dropped 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga also chipped in a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The all-around offensive game helped Golden State dominate the Bucks, who entered the clash on a six-game win streak.

In the most lopsided portion of the match, the Warriors were up by 21 points.

Ginanis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in the losing effort.

In other games, the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away late against the Miami Heat, 113-104, on the road.

Eight different Wolves players finished in double-digit scoring, led by Karl-Anthony Towns' double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, to help douse the Heat.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls drubbed the Cleveland Cavaliers, 101-91, behind DeMar DeRozan's 25 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The Indiana Pacers, for their part, beat the San Antonio Spurs, 119-108.

The Toronto Raptors also took a victory over the Denver Nuggets, 127-115.

In the last game of the day, the Portland Trailblazers broke out of their losing slump with a 127-118 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Josh Hart paced Portland with 44 points.