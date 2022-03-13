^

Jordan Clarkson posts career-high 45 points to lead Jazz over Kings

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 13, 2022 | 12:30pm
Jordan Clarkson scored a career-high 45 points off of the bench to pace the Utah Jazz over the Sacramento Kings at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).
MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson keyed a comeback victory by the Utah Jazz over the Sacramento Kings, 134-125, with a new career-high in scoring on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

As the Jazz trailed for most of the first half, Clarkson scored 45 points to reset his career-high and led all scorers in the game.

The 29-year-old scored a whopping 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting in just the first two quarters.

Utah battled back from an eight-point deficit in the first half to take a four-point lead at the break, 71-67.

And though the Kings got themselves within striking distance in the fourth period after the Jazz went ahead by as much as 16 points, Clarkson scored 15 more points in the fourth quarter alone to keep his team afloat.

Clarkson's career game rivaled De'Aaron Fox's 41-point explosion for the Kings in the losing effort.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell supported Clarkson's effort off the bench with 26 and 25 points, respectively.

Hassan Whiteside, meanwhile, finished with a double-double of  21 rebounds and 12 points.

