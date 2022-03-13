^

Inoue next for Donaire

Joaquin Henson - Philstar.com
March 13, 2022 | 10:56am
Naoya Inoue
Top Rank / Mikey Williams

MANILA, Philippines — WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire, Jr. is primed to face super WBA/IBF titlist Naoya Inoue in a much-awaited rematch in May or June in Japan but until COVID restrictions are lifted, date and venue are still up in the air. Donaire said considering risk/reward and profit margin factors, the fight will be in Japan.

When Inoue and Donaire met in Saitama in 2019, the $1,500 ringside seats were sold out in a few days. “They’ve tested the waters,” said Donaire. “I think ticket sales will be huge (for the rematch). They’ll do Triple G against (Ryota) Murata (in Saitama on April 9) before ours. I’m training (former WBA superlightweight/WBO welterweight champion) Jessie Vargas with his dad for a fight against Liam Smith at Madison Square Garden on April 30 with Rachel as strength and conditioning coach and strategist. April is a packed month for boxing. (Probellum CEO) Richard (Schaefer) and (Inoue’s promoter) Mr. (Akihiko) Honda are talking. No negatives, no kinks. Only the date and venue are to be confirmed.”

Donaire said what drives him is the challenge to be undisputed. “Every challenge is a learning lesson and it inspires me,” he said.  “Not too many believe in me because of my age (39) and the years floating by. It’s a lot of hurdles. We’re trying to unify the title.  I want to fight the best out there.” Donaire said when the call to arms comes, he’ll be ready.  

“I train every day,” he said. “When I’m in the gym, it’s boxing. When I’m at home, it’s family. I don’t drain myself mentally. I’m eager to be in the gym. Rachel and I are gym rats. But we make sure we spend quality time with our kids when we get home.” Donaire’s wife Rachel is his manager, trainer and co-strategist so it’s all in the family.

Somewhere down the road, Donaire said he’s not discounting the possibility of engaging WBO ruler John Riel Casimero. 

They were supposed to face off last year but the fight was cancelled because of disrespect issues.  

“Now, we’re best friends,” said Donaire. “We met up near San Diego where he trains and had dinner about a month ago. I laid it out on the table with John Riel and kicked out the elephant in the room. No problem with John Riel doing VADA testing. We came to understand each other as persons. No need for trash talk. If ever there’s a chance to fight, it’ll be easier to do it. I believe JohnRiel’s defense against Paul Butler in Liverpool will push through (on April 22). There’s no controversy, no charge against JohnRiel, nothing for lawyers to respond to. An incident report was blottered but was he charged?”

