Giant killers Surigao take down Negros, Iloilo in PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 13, 2022 | 10:50am
MANILA, Philippines — The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates scored perhaps their best ever day thus far in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines. 

The Fianchetto Checkmates scored a huge twin kill last Saturday in the San Miguel-All Filipino Cup, when they held off the Negros Kingsmen, 12-9, in the first game of the Saturday doubleheader then rallied in rapid chess to defeat southern division leader, Iloilo, 11.5-9.5. 

Surigao led, 4-3, after blitz chess against Negros then took Boards two to five in rapid chess to stun Iloilo, 8-6, for a 12-9 total.

The Iloilo Kisela Knights absorbed only their third loss in 29 matches including inter-division play. 

Lennon Hart Salgados led the way from Board 2 for Surigao against Negros while it was Alfred Rapanot and Mariel Romero who took over against Iloilo. 

The two victories gave Surigao a 17-12 record that put them at sixth spot in the south. 

They actually have the same record as the Toledo Trojans but the latter owns a superior win-points total versus the Fianchetto Checkmates, 328.5-313.5.

Another huge upset was taken by the Iriga Oragons who crushed the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit, 3-0, in Armageddon play.

