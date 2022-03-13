^

Sports

Breakers spoil Kai Sotto's season-high scoring as Adelaide continues losing slump

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 13, 2022 | 10:40am
Breakers spoil Kai Sotto's season-high scoring as Adelaide continues losing slump
Kai Sotto
Twitter / Adelaide 36ers

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto's season-high scoring performance for the Adelaide 36ers was not enough for his team to get back into the win column as they fell to the New Zealand Breakers, 75-84, at the Adelaide 36ers Arena on Saturday.

The Filipino's efforts to break his team out of a four-game losing slump were for naught even as he led the back from a deficit as big as 16 points in the second salvo.

Sotto exploded for 10 of his 14 total points in the second quarter alone to get his team within six points, 40-46, at the halftime break.

But Adelaide could not sustain the momentum as the Breakers were able to stymie their efforts when the 36ers got close to tying the game.

With 1:37 ticks left in the game, the 36ers were within six anew, 75-81, but empty possessions on the offensive end for the next 60 seconds doomed Adelaide.

Chasson Randle then hit a dagger three pointer with 25 seconds remaining in the game, 84-75, to put the game out of reach for Adelaide who absorbed their 5th loss in a row.

Adelaide are now 5-12 for the season while New Zealand inched closer to them at 5-13.

