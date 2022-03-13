^

Sports

Alex Eala earns wild card entry to Miami Open anew

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 13, 2022 | 10:04am
Alex Eala earns wild card entry to Miami Open anew
Alex Eala
Tennis Club Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala will be returning to the Miami Open for the second year in a row.

Eala, 16, was awarded a wild card entry — this time to the main draw of the tournament — alongside the likes of Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin.

Last year, Eala was granted a wild card entry to the qualifying rounds of the prestigious tournament but lost to Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova in the first round.

The former ITF Juniors World No. 2 has been busy with pro tournaments this year, playing five already since the beginning of 2022.

With a chance to slug it out with the big guns, Eala will look to learn and experience the game at the highest level.

Also given wild card entries in the women's main draw are Americans Hailey Baptiste, Ashylyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery.

Completing the list are Astra Sharma of Australia and Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic.

The 2022 Miami Open will be from March 21 to April 3 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

In the main draw with Eala are top players Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Elina Svitolina, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Leylah Fernandez and Belinda Bencic.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Young, talented and hungry Fighting Maroons brace for UAAP Season 84

Young, talented and hungry Fighting Maroons brace for UAAP Season 84

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Despite losing Kobe Paras, Javi and Juan Gomez de Liaño, Bright Akhuetie, JD Tungcab, Jun Manzo, Jerson Prado and David...
Sports
fbtw
Tough reward for KO survivor
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
NorthPort and Phoenix will slug it out in a knockout game for the last playoff ticket in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum at 6:30 tonight with the winner advancing to play top seed Magnolia...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas names 16-man pool for Hanoi SEA Games

Gilas names 16-man pool for Hanoi SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes and Willie Marcial released the list after the TNT Tropang Giga's 106-101 win over the Northport...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA vet's daughter to represent Philippines in Muay Thai at World Games

Ex-PBA vet's daughter to represent Philippines in Muay Thai at World Games

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Bade, an undefeated prospect, qualified as a wildcard in the women's 63.5kg category through the Muaythai Association of the...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts jolt Fuel Masters to clinch twice-to-beat quarters edge

Bolts jolt Fuel Masters to clinch twice-to-beat quarters edge

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Stopping a three-game losing skid, the Bolts claimed a spot in the Top Four with a 7-4 record to join top teams Magnolia and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Inoue next for Donaire

Inoue next for Donaire

By Joaquin Henson | 26 minutes ago
WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire, Jr. is primed to face super WBA/IBF titlist Naoya Inoue in a much-awaited rematch...
Sports
fbtw
Giant killers Surigao take down Negros, Iloilo in PCAP

Giant killers Surigao take down Negros, Iloilo in PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 32 minutes ago
The Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates scored perhaps their best ever day thus far in the Professional Chess Association of the...
Sports
fbtw
Breakers spoil Kai Sotto's season-high scoring as Adelaide continues losing slump

Breakers spoil Kai Sotto's season-high scoring as Adelaide continues losing slump

By Luisa Morales | 42 minutes ago
The Filipino's efforts to break his team out of a four-game losing slump were for naught even as he led the back from a deficit...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena saddened by PATAFA's non-endorsement as he loses World Indoor Championships berth

Obiena saddened by PATAFA's non-endorsement as he loses World Indoor Championships berth

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Obiena slammed PATAFA, with whom he has been engaged in a spat with since late last year, for foregoing what could've been...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal ekes out Indian Wells win as No. 1 Medvedev cruises

Nadal ekes out Indian Wells win as No. 1 Medvedev cruises

1 hour ago
As newly minuted number one Daniil Medvedev — the man Nadal beat with an epic comeback in the Australian Open final...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with