Alex Eala earns wild card entry to Miami Open anew

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala will be returning to the Miami Open for the second year in a row.

Eala, 16, was awarded a wild card entry — this time to the main draw of the tournament — alongside the likes of Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin.

LOOK: Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala earns a wildcard entry to the Miami Open happening next week!



This will be Eala’s second stint in the tournament. Joining her as wildcards in the main draw are the likes of Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/xhlOL6Qlpk — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 13, 2022

Last year, Eala was granted a wild card entry to the qualifying rounds of the prestigious tournament but lost to Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova in the first round.

The former ITF Juniors World No. 2 has been busy with pro tournaments this year, playing five already since the beginning of 2022.

With a chance to slug it out with the big guns, Eala will look to learn and experience the game at the highest level.

Also given wild card entries in the women's main draw are Americans Hailey Baptiste, Ashylyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery.

Completing the list are Astra Sharma of Australia and Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic.

The 2022 Miami Open will be from March 21 to April 3 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

In the main draw with Eala are top players Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Elina Svitolina, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Leylah Fernandez and Belinda Bencic.