Curry, Warriors put cuffs on Nuggets

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors clamped down on defense against the Denver Nuggets as they eked out a 113-102 victory at the Ball Arena in Colorado on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Stingy defense, led by Kevon Looney, held the Nuggets scoreless for the final three minutes.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jordan Poole put the game out of reach for Denver, 110-102.

JORDAN POOLE IS COLD ???? pic.twitter.com/rssiOIPkVr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2022

The Nuggets were looking to sweep their season series against the Warriors after winning their first three matchups.

Stephen Curry scored 24 of his total 34 points in the second half to lead the Warriors comeback as they battled down from as big as 14 points down on the road.

Curry also scored the Warriors' last six points before Poole's back-to-back triples that kept the Warriors toe-to-toe with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Curry converted on a finger roll layup to put the Warriors ahead for good, 104-102, with 1:59 ticks left in the game.

Along with his 34 points, Curry tallied nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Poole, meanwhile, chipped in 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson also contributed 18 points each.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic fell one assist short of a triple-double in the losing effort as he finished with 23 points, 12 boards and nine dimes.

The Warriors thus improve to 45-22 and gain momentum after a tough stretch with back-to-back wins.

The Nuggets, for their part, fell to 40-27.