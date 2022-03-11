^

Sports

adidas, Italian Football Federation forge long-term deal 

Philstar.com
March 11, 2022 | 1:46pm
adidas, Italian Football Federation forge long-term dealÂ 

adidas on Friday announced its long-term partnership with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). 

Starting January 2023, all the Italian National teams (male, female, youth, futsal, beach soccer and e-sports) will wear adidas products when they represent their nation. 

adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted said: “We’re incredibly proud to be announcing this long-term partnership with the Italian Federation. We’re excited to have one of the most successful footballing nations joining our portfolio of international Federations, alongside the likes of the DFB (Germany), RFEF (Spain), AFA (Argentina) & RBFA (Belgium) & are looking forward to see what we can achieve together.

The President of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina commented: “The announcement of the partnership with adidas is a source of great pride for the FIGC. This collaboration represents a milestone in the growth of our commercial appeal and strengthens the process of developing our brand both in Italy and abroad. The passion and enthusiasm that we have observed at adidas are shared by the Italian Football Federation every day in its efforts to promote all the Italian National teams and Italian football at every level.”

