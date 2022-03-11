Ex-Olympian Charly Suarez resumes pro bid, guns for WBA regional titleÂ 

Ex-Olympian Charly Suarez resumes pro bid, guns for WBA regional title

Former Olympian Charly Suarez (right) faces off with upcoming opponent and compatriot Tomjune Mangubat.

MANILA, Philippines — Bemedaled Filipino boxer and former Olympian Charly Suarez is set to continue his relatively young professional career when he headlines the UKC: Ultimate Knockout Challenge boxing card at The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex in Sucat, Parañaque on Saturday.

Suarez (9-0, with 6 KOs) — who saw action in the 2016 Olympics and has won multiple Southeast Asian Games gold medals — will take on compatriot Tomjune Mangubat for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super featherweight title in the main event of the card staged by VSP Promotions.

The 33-year-old fighter turned pro only in 2019 and is in no rush to hunt for a world title in a stacked 130-pound division that includes reigning WBC champion Oscar Valdez of Mexico — who Suarez fought and defeated in the amateurs.

“We’re taking it one fight at a time,” Suarez told a handful of mediamen during a presser Friday at the same venue.

The 5-foot-5 Suarez faces will be at a disadvantage against the taller Mangubat (15-2-1, 12 KOs), who stands 5’8”.

“I always expect my upcoming opponent to be my toughest yet,” added Suarez, who said he is just racking up more experience before seeking bigger challenges overseas “soon”.

Also seeing action in the card is rising Ifugao prospect Carl Jammes Martin (18-0, 15 KOs), who will stake both his undefeated record and the Philippine super bantamweight crown against fellow Filipino Ronnie Baldonado (15-2-1, 9 KOs).

Philstar.com/Dino Maragay Carl Jammes Martin (right) poses with Ronnie Baldonado.

Martin, 22, will also shoot for the vacant WBA Asia 122-pound belt against Baldonado, who interestingly is trained by former Filipino world champion Luisito Espinosa.

Although a knockout artist, the young Igorot fighter said he is wary of Baldonado and will be taking his time.

“If there is a chance (to win by knockout), why not?” said Martin.

Meanwhile, Bienvenido Ligas (13-2, 9 KOs) and Roland Jay Biendima (15-10, 8 KOs) will dispute the Philippine flyweight championship to complete the card’s trio of title fights.

In the lone women’s bout, Linn Sandstrom of Australia (2-2-1) will also take her act in the Philippines against local fighter Aisah Alico (7-11, 5 KOs).

The preliminary bouts begin at 10 a.m.