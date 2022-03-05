^

No excuses from Reyes

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
March 5, 2022 | 12:00am
No excuses from Reyes
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Finishing with a 1-1 record at the recent FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers had its low and high points. Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday the goal entering the window was to form a competitive team despite less than two weeks of preparation and only four days of practice with the full lineup as TNT was coming off playing in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

“No excuses but we’re looking at the big picture,” said Reyes. “I’m used to the haters and bashers. This is a thankless job but it fell on my lap and I’ll never back down from serving our country. I walked into this with eyes wide open. Right after the competition, (Gilas team manager/SBP executive director) Butch (Antonio) and I met with (PBA) commissioner Willie (Marcial) and deputy commissioner Eric (Castro) to lay down the Gilas schedule up to the World Cup. The key is synchronizing our calendars and we’re grateful for the PBA’s 100 percent support.”

Reyes said in the 88-63 loss to New Zealand last Sunday, Gilas’ lack of size and chemistry was evident. “We scored only five fastbreak points and we’re supposed to be the quicker team because we’re smaller,” he said. “We had 12 steals against their two but we couldn’t convert in transition off the steals because kulang pa sa amuyan. We were outrebounded, 54-34, so that didn’t help giving us breaks in transition. Still, we were down by 16 with 5:10 to go with 13 missed free throws.”

Reyes said he put together a 22-man pool before the Asian Qualifiers to anticipate injuries and COVID-19 issues. For the coming SEA Games, he submitted a 30-man pool. “The benefit of a large pool is you expand your options under uncertain conditions,” he said. “Take South Korea. They sent in only a 15-man pool for the qualifiers so when they got hit by COVID, they couldn’t put together a lineup for the Manila window and forfeited.” Reyes said Gilas players like Ange Kouame and Will Navarro had not played competitively since the King Abdullah Cup in Jordan last year. “That’s why we brought in TNT players,” he said. “We didn’t want to disrupt the PBA schedule so we tapped only TNT and Robert (Bolick) came in later. We took in Kelly (Williams) because of his versatility and experience as a national player.”

Williams, 40, said wearing the national colors is the greatest honor. “When our anthem was being played, I choked up,” he said. “I’m grateful to coach Chot for the opportunity. My window to play is closing but until it’s open, I’m giving it my all. I’ll defend anyone from 7-footers to small guards, whatever coach wants me to do. He needed a big body to bang, box out, defend and get rebounds.  I did my best to do my part.”

FIBA
