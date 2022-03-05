TNT 3x3 team eyes another leg honors

TNT import Aaron Fuller beats Blackwater’s Rashawn McCarthy in a rebound battle, with Bossing guard Jvee Casio looking on.

MANILA, Philippines — PBA 3x3 action returns today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with Leg 1 winner TNT seeking to make it two in a row in the Second Conference.

The Tropang Giga crew led by the sweet-shooting Almond Vosotros tackles San Miguel Beer, Sista Super Sealers and Pioneer Pro Tibay in a tough three-game opening-day assignment in the five-team Pool A.

Vosotros and Co., who completed a dominant run in the opening leg last month with a 21-19 finals thriller over Meralco, wrap up pool play against Master Sardines tomorrow.

TNT, also the first-leg winner of the First Conference, sets out to become the first team to rule three legs in the PBA 3x3 so far.

The Bolts, meanwhile, open their campaign in Pool B against Terrafirma while powered-up Barangay Ginebra and maiden conference champion Limitless clash to start off hostilities in Pool C.

The Gin Kings and the Appmasters meet again after their battle for third in the first leg won by the former, 21-17.

Sixteen pool games beginning at 8 a.m. mark the PBA 3x3 comeback after a momentary break last week to give way to the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Big Dome. Pool play continues tomorrow with the knockout stages immediately set after.