912 triathletes slug it out in Subic Ironman

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
March 5, 2022 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines presented by Big Boss Cement returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus, staging full-distance and 70.3 races tomorrow in Subic Bay in Zambales.

A total of 912 participants including over a hundred foreign bets from 23 countries will see action in the 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race offering 45 slots to the IRONMAN World Championships on Oct. 6 and 8 in Kona, Hawaii.

The event will also stage a 70.3 race with participants to be flagged off 20 minutes before the full-distance IRONMAN with another 45 berths staked for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in St. George, Utah on May 7.

“The racing community will have a chance to release two years of pent-up enthusiasm and is eager to get in to swim, get to their bike and lay it up all there on the run,” said IRONMAN Philippines ambassador Fred Uytengsu.

“We’re also looking at setting an example on how to stage a race safely and return to normalcy for the racing community not just in Subic Bay and in the Philippines but also in Southeast Asia,” he added.

IRONMAN Asia managing director Jeff Edwards, who attended the online presser alongside IRONMAN Philippines general manager Princess Galura, Century Tuna chief operating officer Greg Banzon, race director Neville Manaois and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority senior deputy administrator Atty. Ramon Agregado, said the key for the return is community support.

“The most important thing is having the community capable of supporting the event and it is important to recognize their efforts,” said Edwards.

Galura said this is the first IRONMAN race in Asia since the pandemic began two years ago.

“Pinoys, we have to be proud because this is the first live race in Asia with foreigners. On Sunday, there will be another race but they are doing it all-Taiwanese,” said Galura.

She added they have followed the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) guidelines and would implement strict protocols to keep the more than a thousand people in the race bubble safe.

“We went through the eye of the needle in the last 18 months,” said Galura, who shed tears of joy and relief. “We have to make these protocols resilient so we can race at every alert level possible.”

