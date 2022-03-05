Eala drops duel with doubles pal

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala found her match in good pal Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia, absorbing a 6-3, 6-3 defeat in the Round of 16 of the W25 Joue les Tours in France yesterday.

Eala, the WTA No. 580, swept all her previous matches but ran through a more seasoned and higher-ranked player in Selekhmeteva for a douse of her own medicine in straight-sets loss.

The 16-year-old Filipina and 19-year-old Russian were on the same side last year when they captured the French Open girls’ doubles crown. They also teamed up in a runner-up finish in the 2021 W25 Platja D’ Aro in Spain.

This time, Eala actually held her own against the WTA No. 207 Selekhmeteva by forging a 3-3 deadlock in the first set and even leading at 3-2 in the second set.

She, however, ran out of steam and missed out on a quarterfinal berth.

Eala remained winless against Selekhmeteva in their head-to-head duels, bowing in their previous match in W15 Manacor last year, 6-2, 6-3.

It’s the second quarterfinals exit for Eala in five events this year as she also settled for a Round of 16 finish in the W60 Grenoble in France last month.

Eala, the No. 12 player in world junior rankings, had early exits in her other tilts in Spain as her hunt for a second professional title remained elusive.